Fashion / Nazranaa Unveils Samskriti 2.0 at New York Fashion Week With Bollywood Actor Bhumi Pednekar as Showstopper

Nazranaa Unveils Samskriti 2.0 at New York Fashion Week With Bollywood Actor Bhumi Pednekar as Showstopper

Fashion Sep 22, 2026

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Farah Khan | Editorial Director

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Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.

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