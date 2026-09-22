Nazranaa Unveils Samskriti 2.0 at New York Fashion Week With Bollywood Actor Bhumi Pednekar as Showstopper

For its SS27 collection, Samskriti 2.0, Nazranaa transformed centuries of Indian architecture, spirituality, literature, mathematics and poetry into contemporary couture, with Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar closing the New York Fashion Week show.

South Asian fashion took centre stage at New York Fashion Week as Nazranaa unveiled its SS27 collection, Samskriti 2.0, at Refectory Chelsea in New York City on September 16, 2026.

Founded by sibling designer duo Shivangi Gupta Singh and Shashank Gupta, the New Jersey-based fashion and bridalwear brand presented a collection rooted in India’s creative, spiritual and intellectual legacy. Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar brought the evening to a dramatic finale as the showstopper.

India’s Cultural Legacy, Reimagined Through Couture

Building upon last year’s Samskriti, the new collection looks to India’s architecture, spirituality, festivals, literature, mathematics and poetry, transforming centuries-old concepts into contemporary silhouettes.

“For us, Samskriti was a defining moment in our design language,” said Shashank Gupta, co-founder and designer of Nazranaa. “With Samskriti 2.0, we continue using fashion to bring India’s extraordinary temples, texts and intellectual traditions to a global audience. We want each garment to spark curiosity about the story behind it.”

The collection features references to the Meenakshi Temple, Prem Mandir, the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, Holi and Raas Leela. One lehenga draws upon the sculptural grandeur of the Meenakshi Temple, while another design inspired by Vrindavan pays tribute to Radha and Krishna.

For Shivangi Gupta Singh, these references are deeply personal.