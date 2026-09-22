Nazranaa Unveils Samskriti 2.0 at New York Fashion Week With Bollywood Actor Bhumi Pednekar as Showstopper
Fashion Sep 22, 2026
For its SS27 collection, Samskriti 2.0, Nazranaa transformed centuries of Indian architecture, spirituality, literature, mathematics and poetry into contemporary couture, with Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar closing the New York Fashion Week show.
South Asian fashion took centre stage at New York Fashion Week as Nazranaa unveiled its SS27 collection, Samskriti 2.0, at Refectory Chelsea in New York City on September 16, 2026.
Founded by sibling designer duo Shivangi Gupta Singh and Shashank Gupta, the New Jersey-based fashion and bridalwear brand presented a collection rooted in India’s creative, spiritual and intellectual legacy. Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar brought the evening to a dramatic finale as the showstopper.
India’s Cultural Legacy, Reimagined Through Couture
Building upon last year’s Samskriti, the new collection looks to India’s architecture, spirituality, festivals, literature, mathematics and poetry, transforming centuries-old concepts into contemporary silhouettes.
“For us, Samskriti was a defining moment in our design language,” said Shashank Gupta, co-founder and designer of Nazranaa. “With Samskriti 2.0, we continue using fashion to bring India’s extraordinary temples, texts and intellectual traditions to a global audience. We want each garment to spark curiosity about the story behind it.”
The collection features references to the Meenakshi Temple, Prem Mandir, the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra, Holi and Raas Leela. One lehenga draws upon the sculptural grandeur of the Meenakshi Temple, while another design inspired by Vrindavan pays tribute to Radha and Krishna.
For Shivangi Gupta Singh, these references are deeply personal.
“Some of the most personal pieces come from stories we have known since childhood,” she shared. “Our mother was born in Mathura, and we grew up spending time in Mathura and Vrindavan, surrounded by stories of Radha and Krishna. Samskriti 2.0 brings that emotional connection to a New York runway.”
When Mathematics And Poetry Become Fashion
Samskriti 2.0 also moves beyond familiar cultural imagery to spotlight India’s contributions to mathematics and literature.
Two menswear jackets explore this intellectual history. One interprets Acharya Pingala’s Meru Prastara, a pattern of long and short Vedic syllables that predates Pascal’s Triangle and the Fibonacci sequence, using Laghu, Guru, 1 and 0.
The second transforms Sarvatobhadra, a multidirectional pattern poem by seventh-century Sanskrit poet Māgha, into a reversible geometric design.
These pieces reflect the collection’s broader ambition: to invite audiences to see Indian heritage not simply as visual inspiration, but as a vast archive of ideas, knowledge and innovation.
Bhumi Pednekar’s Powerful Showstopping Look
Pednekar closed the show in a hand-embroidered velvet lehenga and blouse inspired by the Ramakrishna Temple at Belur Math.
The temple’s architecture incorporates elements of Hindu temples, mosques and churches, symbolizing beauty in diversity and the idea of a universal faith. That message appeared throughout Pednekar’s look.
A swan, representing the Paramatman or Supreme Self in Swami Vivekananda’s emblem, formed the central focus of the skirt. A net veil adorned with scalloped lotuses completed the ensemble.
“There is something very special about seeing Indian culture celebrated on a global stage like New York Fashion Week,” said Pednekar. “Closing the show for Nazranaa’s Samskriti 2.0 felt incredibly special because of the way they took stories, symbols and traditions that are so deeply rooted in India and translated them into beautiful, modern couture. The craftsmanship of Belur Math-inspired look was extraordinary, and wearing something with so much thought and meaning behind every detail made the moment feel extremely powerful.”
South Asian Fashion On A Global Stage
The presentation brought together figures from across fashion, entertainment, media and culture. Guests seated in the front row included Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid; actors Aryan Simhadri and Saara Chaudry; creators Aviva Mehta, Anip Patel and Kripa Joshi; and model Ritika Khatnani.
Since its founding in 2012, Nazranaa has grown into a leading South Asian bridal and occasionwear destination in the United States. Its designs have appeared on global red carpets including Cannes, the Emmys, the Grammys and the Oscars.
With Samskriti 2.0, Nazranaa used the New York runway to present Indian culture as something alive, evolving and globally relevant. Each piece carried more than craftsmanship; it carried a story waiting to be discovered.
Photo credit: P. Taufiq Photography
Source: Neerja Public Relations
Suggested Reading:
Nazranaa Unveils “Samskriti” Timeless Wearable Art At NYFW For SS26
Farah Khan | Editorial Director
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Farah Khan manages the editorial department at ANOKHI LIFE, overseeing content production, publishing, and the annual editorial calendar, while also supporting operations, projects, systems, events, and vendor coordination.
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