Kurtas To Combat Boots: How Gen Z Is Flipping The Script On South Asian Fashion
Fashion Jul 30, 2025
Gen Z is leading the charge when it comes to remixing South Asian fashion. They are normalizing fusion wear, and I am so here for it. Gen Z is bolding shaking up the stereotypes of what pieces should be paired with lehengas, kurtas, bindis, and much more!
South Asian fashion is undergoing changes and experiencing a mix-and-match moment, with Gen Z leading the charge. Today’s young creatives are throwing the rulebook of how traditional attire should be worn and blending tradition with streetwear, creating head-turning looks that I wouldn’t have dreamed up, but I am so here for!
Think lehengas with sneakers, blazers and bindis, and kurtas paired with combat boots. This new wave of fashion is all about embracing South Asian culture, but with a hint of rebellion that looks fabulous.
Check out my personal favourite fusion looks that are remixing what it means to dress desi!
Lehengas with Sneakers
Gone are the days when we were told beauty is pain. Nowadays, traditional lehenga skirts are being paired with cropped hoodies or bralettes, but my absolute favourite pairing is sneakers. Why wear heels that no one is going to see and torture your toes?! This is a trend that I am so here for.
Blazers With Bindis
I’m obsessed with this pairing! The blazer and bindi combination gives high-fashion, boss-babe vibes. You can also add statement jewelry to tie the whole look together. No matter how you rock this pairing, I don’t think you can go wrong.
Kurtas With Combat Boots
Another look that’s a no-brainer to add to this list is the combination of a kurta and combat boots. You can style this with jeans, leggings, or whatever else your heart desires. But I just love the grunge vibe this outfit delivers!
Photo Credit: https://www.instagram.com/hardicapanwarr/
Sarees With Denim Jackets
I’ve said it once, and I’ll say it again: you can never go wrong with a denim jacket. I love the idea of throwing an oversized denim jacket over a traditional sare. It adds a little razzle-dazzle to the look that I just adore!
Dhoti Pants With A Tee
I love a casual look, and that’s exactly what a high-waisted dhoti that’s paired with a plain or graphic T-shirt delivers. It’s free, flowy, comfortable, and above all else, stylish! You can also easily dress this look up or enjoy the chill vibes.
Devika Goberdhan | Fashion Editor
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
