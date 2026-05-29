Grey Hair, Don’t Care: A South Asian Guide To Going “Greyt” Gracefully

Why more South Asians are embracing grey hair. Discover the causes, care tips, and products for healthy, radiant silver strands.

The eternally enchanting Kalpana Iyer’s viral video of her recreating her dance moves to Ramba Ho demonstrated that charm and verve have no age… and with that she also challenged that the hair beauty of South Asians lies exclusively with dark, luscious locks. Yes, our hair shades that range from obsidian to mocha are stunning, but Iyer’s silver pixie hair also possesses star quality, and since hair pigment reduces with age, we should learn how to embrace our argentine locks.

Causes of Grey Hair

Canities, which is the term for greying hair, occurs when the hair follicle loses its ability to create pigment. The loss of this ability occurs in everyone and typically appears becomes apparent in the thirties and forties, and sometimes earlier. The cause for canities is multi-factorial and may be reversed with OTC remedies. Below is a non-exhaustive list of causes for canities:

Family history – you should examine when your parents started to go grey, this is likely to be repeated in your hair colour trajectory. Vitamin B12 deficiency – Vitamin B12 is a crucial water-soluble vitamin that keeps your body’s nerve and blood cells healthy, supports DNA synthesis, and helps prevent megaloblastic anemia. Of you are lacking in this vitamin, it can result in grey hair, and if this is the sole source of the grey hair, adding B12 to the diet may reverse the greying. Hypothyroidism – This is a disease in which the thyroid, an endocrine gland that plays a crucial role in controlling your metabolism, is underactive and fails to produce enough hormones. The lack of hormones disrupts the hair cycle which triggers canities. Stress – The actual stress itself does not turn off melanin production but its triggers a fight-or-flight response. In this state, the body releases a hormone called norepinephrine into the follicle. Norepinephrine is a chemical that functions as both a hormone and a neurotransmitter, produced in the brain and adrenal glands. It impacts the melanocyte stem cells by causing them to rapidly turn into pigment cells and move out of the hair follicles, and hence no more pigment.

Grey Hair – A New Chapter of Hair Fun!

Generally, if the grey is here, it is not going anyway, except they grow out wiry and have a rough texture. As with changes in skin and weight, grey hair should be an opportunity to review your routine. If you choose to go “greyt”, then education is key, and a great place to start is to have your scalp and hair texture analysed so that you can see the changes up close and develop a routine that maximises your silver beauty.

Understanding Grey Hair Changes Through a Scalp Analysis

This past weekend, I visited the Sisley counter at Royalmount to receive an express analysis of my scalp and hair fibres. Sisley is a French beauty house whose ethos is driven by plant ingredients and gentle products that deliver results.

Hair Rituel is the house’s hair line and its trained team of experts administer the capillary analysis by asking a series of detailed questions about your hair habits and history. Once the questions have been entered into their software, they use a comb to part the hair and then gently place a camera that is shaped like a flashlight directly onto the scalp. The camera captures images of the scalp which shows details such as the state of the surface of the scalp and the space between hair follicles, and the width of the hair fibres. Once the photos are visible you learn about how your scalp and hair fibres evolve when greying starts. It is effective to see how my grey hairs versus the brown ones, at the scalp level because a healthy scalp is the key to fabulous argentine mane. The analysis concludes with tips on hair care and products suggestions. The best part of the experience was that grey hair and scalp care were discussed without judgment and as my hair evolves, I understand what I will do to have a bouncy mane.

Great Scalp – the Grey Matter of Grey Hair

Best Scalp Exfoliators for Grey Hair

One important lesson I learned is that for silver locks to grow fully, the scalp needs to breathe. The best way to achieve a healthy scalp is to exfoliate it in a weekly basis, so that product and sebum build up are removed from the pores. Remember that clogged pores can block the hair from emerging and cause irritation. A fantastic exfoliating product is the Fable & Mane SahaScalp™ Wild Ginger Purifying Scrub, because its granules are gentle and small, so when you rub it into the scalp using a circular motions, it will lift gunk with minimal abrasiveness. You only need 1 tablespoon of product to cover the surface area, and it rinses out with minimal effort. I also appreciated the precision of the instructions because it is a treatment and it is clear we only need to use it weekly, no repeat if necessary, language.

How to Prevent Brassiness in Grey Hair

Silver locks, while contrasting beautifully against brown skin can turn brassy. After the intensity of exfoliating the scalp, it is important use a purpurescent mask with hydrating qualities to soften the hair and reduce the brassiness. Sisley’s Beautifying Hair Care Mask for Blonde, White & Grey Hair, has an immediate effect and since it contains Artichoke leaf extract and Myrtle extract (protects against UV and environmental damage), Pro-vitamin B5 (leaves hair soft), and Shea butter & Meadowfoam oil (add sho9nes and softness), the overall mane maintains its swing and sensuality. The trick for this product is to not completely rinse it out, as this washes away the purple pigment. The trick is to rinse to the point that you can pass your finger between the strands without getting them tangled, and then you stop.

The Best Shampoo and Conditioner for Grey Hair

For regular wash and go, hydration and scalp strength are key because grey hair is dry, it looks wiry and can break easily. A great duo is the RTHVI Replenivating Hair Strengthening Shampoo and Hydrating Conditioner. The former contains nutritious ingredients such as Rosemary, Peppermint, Aloe Vera, Ginger, Nettle and Caffeine to promote optimal hair growth, strengthen hair follicles and improve overall quality, while the latter contains Rosemary, Lavender, Green Tea, Peppermint, Nettle with provitamin B5, and argan oil which repair, replenish, and rejuvenate. For hair to shimmer, it needs to be strong from root to tip, and this duo delivers by treating the scalp and strands with nutritious ingredients.

Silver Style & Swing

The above suggestions create a strong base for grey hair to be converted to a silver foxy mane but to maintain it, a touch of daily styling is a must.

How to Add Shine to Grey Hair

If you want to skip the blow-dry routine, and protect your hair, apply a few drop of JVN Complete Nourishing Shine Drops. You only need to add a few droplets of this lightweight oil to the palms of your hands and then massage them into the lengths of the hair. With each massage you deliver Hibiscus Extract which protects against UV damage; tame frizz; and add hydration. This product can be used alone or after styling, and your hair will look soft and sensual.

If you are like me, a blowout is a must after a hair wash. Since grey hair is drier and prone to breakage, a heat protectant is imperative, and this product should focus on bond strengthening, so that the hair will shaft remains intact. A great one to try is the Bumble and Bumble Bond-Building Repair Styling Cream for Hair Repair, because its Honey Bond-Building Complex, helps build new bonds in the cortex and strengthens and prevents breakage to the cuticle. It contains Wildflower and Honey Ferment which improve hair’s elasticity to prevent breakage.

Moonlit Reflections

Going “greyt” is a personal choice but learning about canities assuaged some of my nervousness about moving away from my dark locks. Greying hair is about embracing the silver and learning a whole new routine that is glamourous and fun. Always remember to treat the scalp, add moisture and understand that great hair has an ageless, lunar beauty.