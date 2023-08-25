Here’s Why We’re In Love With Kay, Katrina Kaif’s Latest Vegan Beauty Products
Beauty Aug 25, 2023
Bollywood Star Katrina Kaif launched a new range of vegan-coloured matte kajals, micro blading pen and brow products, extending her Kay Beauty By Katrina line. Here are our list of reasons why we are in love with Katrina Kaif’s new additions to her hot beauty line!
According to a press release, the actress said: “Eyes are the window to your soul, so why not dress them up in your own unique way? The new range will empower one to unleash their creativity and achieve a personal signature eye look that is a complete reflection of one’s personality, thus defining their own #Eyedentitie. Our products are cruelty-free and vegan, and we are excited to continue to create innovative products that cater to the needs of the modern consumer.”
She shared on Instagram: “NEW LAUNCH 🚀Bringing to you #kaybeauty ‘s game-changing essentials for a glamorous & exotic eye look! 👁️ Our glam game is on point 📍 Created with our newest pro- innovations ✔️~The Colored Matte Kajals, ~Microblading Pen & Brow Tattoo Liner. Now over to you! Define your #Eyedentitie too!”
View this post on Instagram
The colorful matte kajals are formulated with chamomile and ceramides, packed with have skin-soothing and calming properties that reduce inflammation, improve the health of skin, lock in moisture, and prevent dryness and irritation of the eyes.
The micro-blading brow pen contains vitamin E, which protects and restores moisture.
The brow tattoo liner has vitamin B5 which promotes hair and skin health.
With these being her latest addition to her successful beauty line we can’t wait to see what else is in store!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over ten years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industry...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Prep Your Face For Fall With These Key Foundation Tips
-
Event Alert: Catch Tamanna Roashan In New York For Her Latest Dress Your Face Masterclass
-
Suhana Khan's Barely There Beauty Look Is Perfection
-
Kiara Advani Brings Out The Fresh Summer Glow
-
The Hottest Beauty Bridal Trends That Bollywood Wants You To Know About
-
The Optimal Beauty Packing Guide For Your Summer Vacay
-
#ANOKHI20: Here’s How You Can Get The Best Beauty Looks From The ANOKHI Emerald Series
-
#ANOKHI20: Our Fave Beauty Looks From ANOKHI’s 20th Anniversary ANOKHI Emerald Event Series
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan Blushes Perfectly In Pink
-
Aveeno® Canada’s New #SkinVisibility Visual Resource Spotlights Eczema On Diverse Skin Tones
-
We Are Obsessed With Katrina Kaif’s Blue Shadow Vibe
-
Janhvi Kapoor Is The Beauty Moment With This Look
-
Nora Fatehi Gives Us Winged Tip Envy
-
We Are Loving Khushi Kapoor's Retro Beauty Vibe
-
We Are Here For Deepika's Dramatic Smokey Eyes
-
Tara Sutaria Is The Perfect Beauty Inspo For This Season
-
Why Tamanna Roashan's Dress Your Face Live App Is A Beauty Game Changer
-
ANOKHI LIFE’s Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Gorgeous South Asian Beauty Stocking Stuffers
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Tara Sutaria Gives Us Skincare Goals
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Sonakshi Sinha Brings The Drama
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: We Are Obsessed With Kareena's Holiday Beauty Look
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Sara Ali Khan Keeps It Classic
-
Get Your Diwali Glow Up With These Fab South Asian & Diwali Themed Beauty Products
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Aditi Rao Hydari Shows That Sometimes Pink Is Perfect
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: We Are Falling For Mahira Khan's Autumn Beauty Vibes
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Chitrangda Singh Is Giving Us Mane Envy
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: We're Obsessed With Kareena & Karisma's No Makeup Selfies
-
TIFF 2022: Our Fave Beauty Looks From The Red Carpet
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Kriti Sanon Breaks The Beige Trend With The Perfect Red Lip
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Jacqueline Fernandez Gives Us Fall Feels With Her 90s Lips
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Nobody Does A Smokey Eye Quite Like Gauri Khan
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Janhvi Kapoor Is Pretty In Pink From Lid To Lip
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: We Can’t Resist Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy Glow
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Malaika Arora Proves You Don't Need Contour To Look Classic
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Kriti Sanon & Her Golden Goddess Vibes
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Nora Fatehi Embraces Summer With Some Fresh Shadow Play
-
Father's Day Gift Guide: The Perfect Picks For Skin & Hair Care He Will Love
-
Why Bollywood Needs To Look At "Bridgerton" To Battle Shadism
-
Celebrity Style Alert: The Best Beauty At Festival de Cannes 2022
-
When Brown Turns White: Photoshoot Breaks The Stigma Of Vitiligo
-
Give Your Mom The Best Gifts From These 5 South Asian Beauty Brands
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Fuel Your '90s Obsession With These 5 Iconic Beauty Books
-
Give Your Locks The Right Care For Fab Holiday Hair
-
Skin Diversity Learning Series Aims To Enhance Canadian Dermatologists’ Knowledge & Understanding On What Diverse Skin Needs
-
The Hottest Eye And Lip Beauty Looks Perfect For The Holidays
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 9 Sundar Beauty Gift Ideas
-
18 Beautiful Ways You Can Support Breast Cancer Awareness
-
TIFF 2021: Our Favourite Beauty Looks From The Red Carpet
-
SkinCeuticals’ Medical Educator Selma Damen Reveals Why Hyaluronic Acid Is The Secret To Firm Healthy Skin At Any Age
-
SkinCeuticals' Hydracorrect Line Is Built To Bring The Best Of Hyaluronic Acid To Your Skincare Routine
-
How To Get Your Face From Blah To Brilliant In Just 5 Minutes
-
Brittle Baal? Give Your Locks Some Summer Love With These Key Hydrating Tips
-
This Is How To Wear Your Shades Without Smudging Your Concealer
-
Be A Brown Goddess: 6 Ways To Prep Your Skin For Summer
-
I Asked Three Guys To Try A New Skincare Routine And Here's What Happened
-
How Herbal Essences Withstands The Test Of Time
-
These Beauty Products Are Perfect For The 50+ Brown Goddess
-
Your Mom Will Totally Love You More When You Gift Her One Of These Spring Perfumes For Mother's Day
-
Give Your Lids Some Lux With These Eyeshadow Colours Perfect For Brown Skin
-
Earth Day 2021: Beautify Your World With These 10 Sustainable Beauty Products