Why Tamanna Roashan’s Dress Your Face Live App Is A Beauty Game Changer
Beauty Dec 09, 2022
Global beauty entrepreneur Tamanna Roashan who has been dominating the digital beauty space for over a decade with her Dress Your Face online masterclass continues to break records and barriers with the latest launch of her Dress Your Face Live App. Here are all the details on why this is a game changer!
Makeup artist and beauty educator Tamanna Roashan has always been ahead of the curve. It was nearly a decade ago where she understood the need to to bring her unique brand of makeup artistry classes to the masses by leveraging her social media presence on Instagram and creating sold out classes across the United States and Canada (with Toronto being the location of her very first Master Class). She wanted to ditch the “lecture” style presentation and create an environment where everyone can learn from hands-on participation.
Tamanna’s most recent Master Class in New Delhi!
She was one of the first people to list and tag all the products that she would use during her makeup tutorials on her Instagram page. A practice we take for granted now, but Tamanna knew the importance of creating that awareness online, expanding education for her followers by telling them (through her tagging the companies on her social posts) exactly what products and tools were used, and letting the mainstream brands know that South Asian women LOVE to use their key iconic brands made perfect sense and set the stage for her.
As she told ANOKHI Founder & CEO Raj Girn during her one-on-one interview in 2018 (when she was in town for The ANOKHI Power List Ball in 2018) that it was in 2013/2014 when Anastasia Beverly Hills the iconic beauty company, contacted her (because she saw all the tags, of course! ) and sent her a whole slew of products so that she could continue to use them for her online tutorials. A fast friendship flourished which led to her collab with Anastasia on a custom made palette called “Tamanna Palette”. Released in November 2014 just in time for the holiday season, the eyeshadow palette quickly sold out across all major department stores including Sephora and broke sales records in the process.
Her business grew as well as her offerings which included forays into the fashion and design space and her most popular beauty tools collections (with her latest drop coming in any day now).
But even before that palette flew off the stores shelves a month earlier, she realized that it was time to go even bigger. The demand was there and so in October of that year she launched Dress Your Face Live, a subscription-based virtual live online Master Class series providing a geographical barrier-free environment for everyone and anyone interested in starting to learn the basics and build upon their makeup artistry skills. Open to everyone at all skill levels with just one click all in the comfort of your home.
Dress Your Face Live (which had its own channel positioning itself as YouTube’s competitor), became the #1 most subscribed-to live online makeup school in the world. She continues to travel the globe with her in person Master Class series, and now she launched the next step for her online Dress Your Face Live tutorials with her first Dress Your Face Live App!
Tamanna announced the app where else? On Instagram of course!
The game changing continues for Tamanna. This time creating a subscription based app (at $6 USD a month) where beauty enthusiasts can log on 24-7 to a bustling library of makeup tutorials by Tamanna as well as by other internationally renowned guest artists all keen to collaborate, educate and share their very own makeup tips and tricks.
The hands-on beauty education style which she brought to her Master Classes for over a decade continues into the app world. You can scroll through the different styles of hair and makeup classes all int he palm of your hand.
Tamanna proved that she has always been changing the game. So there’s no question that the Dress Your Face Live App is well suited to be another game changer in the global world of beauty and beauty education.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
