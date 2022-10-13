Celeb Beauty Alert: Aditi Rao Hydari Shows That Sometimes Pink Is Perfect

When it comes to our go-to colour, culture dictates that it’s usually a form of a deep red. However when it comes to exploring something on the fresher side, the power of pink can not be ignored! Bollywood starlet Aditi Rao Hydari showed us that yes, sometimes pink is just perfect! Check out her full beauty look here!

Aditi Rao is fond of sarees and her collection of fab ethnic ensembles always makes it to our best dressed list. But this time, it’s her stellar pink beauty look that got out attention.

She wore pink galore and we’re here for it. From light pink lips to pink flushed cheeks and pink shadow.

Here are 3 Ways To Get That Look:

Pink Lips

Maybelline Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lipcolor

Flushed Cheeks

Benefit Cosmetics Liquid Lip Blush & Cheek Tint

Eyes

tarte SEA Breezy Eyeshadow Palette