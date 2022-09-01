Celeb Beauty Alert: Jacqueline Fernandez Gives Us Fall Feels With Her 90s Lips
Beauty Sep 01, 2022
Jacqueline Fernandez the Sri Lankan Bollywood beauty is always ready to give us her best pout. This time she decided to veer away from the popular pinks and nudes and give us some seriously gorgeous brown lipstick vibes. With our heads heading to fall, we can’t but pause and give this look the attention it deserves. Check out her full look here!
Jacqueline Fernandez channeled the ’90s look with a solid warm brown lip hue – a trend that has been making a comeback as of late.
She opted for a smokey eye and a strong brow look – her on-fleek brow game has always been on point.
She also showcased her glowing complexion with flushed cheeks, a dazzling highlighter, and contouring on the cheekbones.
3 Ways To Get That Look:
Brown Lips
L’Oreal Paris Colour Riche Ultra Matte Lipstick Cutting Edge Cork
Brows
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
Cheeks
Live Tinted Hue Glow in Dusk
Main Image Pboto Credit: www.instagram.com
Author
Marriska (@marriska.fernandes) is an entertainment expert who has been creating celebrity, movies and pop culture content for digital outlets for over ten years. From reporting headline-grabbing celebrity news to reviewing movies to interviewing Hollywood and Bollywood’s finest actors and industry...
