Celeb Beauty Alert: Janhvi Kapoor Is Pretty In Pink From Lid To Lip

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor is known for her natural beauty, crazy gorgeous skin and eyes that take you right into her mother’s soul. With Hollywood going gaga over the Barbiecore trend (bright pinks), Janhvi has been giving her own interpretation of the blast from the past hue in keeping with her own natural mantra for press photos for her latest project Good Luck Jerry. Gorgeous cheeks, electric lids and the can-wear-anywhere lips. Check out the full deets on this celeb beauty alert and how you can get that look too!

3 Ways To Get That Look:

Glowing Cheeks

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder

Electric Shadow

HUDA Beauty Lovefest Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette

Lips

Samreens Vanity Lippie

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/jahnvikapoor