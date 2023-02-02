Nora Fatehi Gives Us Winged Tip Envy
Beauty Feb 02, 2023
Nora Fatehi was the moment with her FIFA reign, having one of her official FIFA anthems featured throughout the month-long international sporting event. And now with the new year we can’t wait to see what it’s store for this Moroccan/Canadian Bollywood beauty. When it comes to the look Nora definitely knows what features to accentuate. And with her it’s her eyes and lips. We are loving the winged tip approach giving her doe-eyed eyes some sex appeal. Check out her full beauty look here!
Move over cat eyes, the winged tip is here to slay. Nora Fatehi shows us how it’s done with her latest beauty look.
It’s her look she keeps repeating and mastering. She compliments the look with smoky shadow and rosy-tinted lips.
Here’s How To Get The Look!
Winged Tip
Kulfi Underlined Kajal Clean Waterproof Long-Wear Eyeliner
Lips
Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss Lipstick Balm
Shadow
We love being inspired by our Bollywood beauties!
