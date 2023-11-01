*Sponsored Post*

For Diwali, not only should one be focused on bringing out their next-level style but it’s also important to make sure that your skin is ready to give off that unforgettable glow! It’s the Festival of Lights, the season of bold colours, stunning styles and of course, beautiful clean skin! Give your face the TLC it deserves with a fresh take on the double cleanse routine, thanks to the Neutrogena® All-In-One Make-Up Removing Cleansing Wipes, Plant-Based and Compostable and the Neutrogena® Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel, Fragrance-Free duo.

Let Your Skin Glow This Diwali with a Neutrogena® Double Cleansing Routine:

A sublime beauty game ensures that you will glow like a diya throughout the holiday season on-screen and IRL. Post-Diwali is the perfect time to kick-start the season with a new beauty regimen geared to help you hydrate your skin. To hydrate effectively, proper cleansing is a critical step because the pores must be cleared to allow the serums and creams to sink deep into your skin. A double-cleanse routine using the Neutrogena® All-in-One Make-Up Removing Cleansing Wipes, Plant-Based and Compostable, the Neutrogena® Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel, Fragrance Free, is a great way to remove your festive makeup and treat your skin at the end of all of your Diwali celebrations.

True Fresh Face Beauty

As a first step in my double cleansing routine, I start off with Neutrogena® All-in-One Make-Up Removing Cleansing Wipes which effectively dissolve make-up and impurities for clean, fresh-feeling skin in one easy step. Designed with the earth in mind, these compostable wipes are made with 100% plant-based fibers. No need to tug your delicate skin – these gentle, ultra soft wipes even remove dirt, oil, sunscreen & pollution. All you need to do is gently glide the wipe across the contours of your face to reveal your freshly cleansed skin. The scientific formula removes up to 99% of makeup, including waterproof mascara (we know how stubborn they can be!), and is ophthalmologists, dermatologists, and allergy tested. These fragrance-free wipes are also formulated without phthalates, parabens, sulfates, alcohols, soaps or dyes.

Diwali Beauty Pro-Tips!

Pro-Tip #1: When I’m hitting up my slew of Diwali parties, I always like to carry a wipe in my clutch for quick tweaks of my makeup that may have streaked or smudged. We all know how pakoras and samosas love to make a mess of our lips. Well, no problem! All I do is gently dab the wipes on the corners of my lips and reapply my liner and lipstick and return to the festivities.

Pro-Tip #2: If you are short on time to redo your makeup between all your Diwali celebrations, both the cleanser and makeup wipes can be used on their own while still effectively cleansing your skin.

Be A Double Cleanse Diva for Diwali

Now for my second step using the Neutrogena® Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel, Fragrance Free to remove any remnants of dirt, oil, makeup and impurities. I like to massage the cleanser into the planes of my face and neck so that I cleanse and relax simultaneously. After I splash my face with tepid water, I work it into a lather and gently massage it into my face and neck leaving my skin feeling soft and supple. This cleansing Gel contains hyaluronic acid and is clinically proven to increase skin’s hydration level and lock in moisture.

Once my face is double cleansed, I apply my serums and creams and feel confident that my skin has been treated like silk, so that I will continue to shine throughout the Diwali holiday season.

