Kareena Kapoor Khan Blushes Perfectly In Pink

We love when celebs decide to step beyond their fashion comfort zone. Kareena Kapoor Khan did exactly that with this stunning all pink sari which also had her dive deep into the pink hued beauty look. A look that we can’t get enough of because it gives us full Spring refresh vibes. Check out her full beauty look here!

Kareena’s love for dark red lips is iconic so when she decided to soften up that hue with some serious glossed pink we took notice.

Her sun-kissed look with rosy cheeks and softened approach to her makeup brings about a fresh take on the whole pink vibe.

Soft pink highlights around the cheekbones, the fab hinted shadow and of course her overall pink appeal just gives us such beauty inspo to not be afraid to level it up when it comes to giving your look a pretty in pink treatment without losing the gravitas.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com