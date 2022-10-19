Get Your Diwali Glow Up With These Fab South Asian & Diwali Themed Beauty Products

Diwali is a perfect opportunity to invest in stellar beauty products that do wonders for the skin. Check out some of our top recommendations for that festive beauty glow.

Ranawat Facial Polish

A gentle exfoliator that effectively buffs away dead skin cells, uneven skin texture, and impurities.

Sachi Pro Resilience Serum

This oil free pro-healing formula was created to focus on concerns of signs of ageing, dehydration, irritation, post-sun damage and reactive skin states.

Kulfi Kajal Eyeliner

An ultra-smooth, waterproof, smudge-proof, drag-proof eyeliner with intense, long-lasting color that doesn’t budge.

Live Tinted Hue Glow

An innovative serum-meets-moisturizer highlight. Wear under, in, and over your face makeup or slather onto your body. A multitasker with a subtle, yet impactful micro-shimmer finish.

Mango People Cosmetics MultiStick

A multi-use color that can be applied on lips, cheeks and eyelids. Formulated with the perfect blend of organic oils and natural pigments, these creamy multi sticks blend easily into the skin for a natural flush of color or can be built up for a statement look.

Just B Cosmetics

This ‘Not Just Peach’ shade of lipstick from Just B Cosmetics is on a spectrum from glowing peach to 90s brown.

Special Mention:

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel

Neutrogena launched their Diwali themed skincare routine which we love! That includes their amazing Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel gently cleanses and hydrates skin as it lifts away dirt, oil, and makeup. With hyaluronic acid, this formula is clinically proven to increase skin’s hydration level and lock in moisture, leaving skin clean and supple.

With these great beauty products we know that your glow up will just glow! Take in the Festival of Lights with a fresh look and don’t forget to keep it going all through the year!

Main Image Photo Credit: