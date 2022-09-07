Celeb Beauty Alert: Kriti Sanon Breaks The Beige Trend With The Perfect Red Lip

Not only did Bollywood star Kriti Sanon come to the Filmfare Awards to win Best Lead Actor (which she did for her incredible turn in Mimi), she was ready to break the beige, muted trends with a heavy dose of much needed red. Check out her full beauty look here!

Kriti Sanon looked stunning with a red makeup palette that matched her gorgeous outfit.

She went for a bold red lip and smokey eyes that is giving us all the diva vibes.

She complemented her look with a glowing cheek and contour.

3 Ways To Get That Look:

Red Lips

Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick

Shadow

Tarte SEA Breezy Eyeshadow Palette

Cheeks

Kailav Rococo Colorwash