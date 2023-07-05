ANOKHI20: Our Fave Beauty Looks From ANOKHI’s 20th Anniversary ANOKHI Emerald Event Series

The ANOKHI Emerald Event Series celebrating #ANOKHI20 brought out the best in beauty inspo! Checkout our fave beauty looks right here!

When it comes to star-studded bashes the ANOKHI EMERALD EVENT SERIES which comprised of The ANOKHI Emerald Runway, The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch and The ANOKHI Emerald Ball definitely had their fare share of major beauty moments! With fresh day looks to next level evening glam the stars who helped us celebrate #ANOKHI20 definitely made sure to bring their best faces forward!

Summer Time Vibes

Fear Of The Walking Dead Star Karen David came to The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch ready for the afternoon. With rosy cheeks, subtle nude lips while keeping her eyes the main focus with lashes, liner and soft fresh shadow, Karen definitely brought the perfect summer brunch beauty vibe.

Soft hued lips was also on the beauty memo for ANOKHI Founder & CEO Raj Girn at The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch. She also made sure her trademark eyes did not go unnoticed thanks to her beauty calling card: solid lashes, accentuated with dark liner and warm smokey shadow.

Thara Natalie a Yogi, Health Coach and Karuna Reiki Master, brought to the the ANOKHI Emerald Runway red carpet her easy breezy vibe which goes to show that regardless of the trends its always important to bring to the beauty table your true style. And she did just that with her summer pink lips which graced her million dollar smile, rosy cheeks and fresh eyes.

Actress, artist and figure skater Nobahar Dadui‘s wing-tipped eyes and soft pink lips are in keeping with the season. This is the perfect example of taking one feature and giving it the full focus, which in this case was her incredible eyes.

After Dark Wattage

Dr. Ruby Dhalla CEO of Dhalla Group Of Companies shook up the red carpet with her evening glam. Strong brows, lips and eyes presented the perfect trifecta setting up for a brilliant contrast to her jet black hair. The entire look for us heralded a ’60s classic Bollywood vibe a la Parveen Babi.

Writer/Comedian Natasha Chandel brought the solid South Asian vibe to the red carpet. Her strong lips, soft cheeks the perfectly lined and shadowed eyes presented the perfect mix of modernity with the classical.

Founder of Dress Your Face and global beauty educator Tamanna Roashan simply glowed with her sparkling palette which consisted of a strong dark lip and rich smoky eyes with the golden touch.

#ANOKHI20 brought some serious beauty moments and we are forever inspired!

Stay tuned in this space for our “Get The Look” beauty inspo direct from #ANOKHI20!