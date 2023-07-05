#ANOKHI20: Our Fave Beauty Looks From ANOKHI’s 20th Anniversary ANOKHI Emerald Event Series
Beauty Jul 05, 2023
The ANOKHI Emerald Event Series celebrating #ANOKHI20 brought out the best in beauty inspo! Checkout our fave beauty looks right here!
When it comes to star-studded bashes the ANOKHI EMERALD EVENT SERIES which comprised of The ANOKHI Emerald Runway, The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch and The ANOKHI Emerald Ball definitely had their fare share of major beauty moments! With fresh day looks to next level evening glam the stars who helped us celebrate #ANOKHI20 definitely made sure to bring their best faces forward!
Summer Time Vibes
Fear Of The Walking Dead Star Karen David came to The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch ready for the afternoon. With rosy cheeks, subtle nude lips while keeping her eyes the main focus with lashes, liner and soft fresh shadow, Karen definitely brought the perfect summer brunch beauty vibe.
Soft hued lips was also on the beauty memo for ANOKHI Founder & CEO Raj Girn at The ANOKHI Emerald Brunch. She also made sure her trademark eyes did not go unnoticed thanks to her beauty calling card: solid lashes, accentuated with dark liner and warm smokey shadow.
Thara Natalie a Yogi, Health Coach and Karuna Reiki Master, brought to the the ANOKHI Emerald Runway red carpet her easy breezy vibe which goes to show that regardless of the trends its always important to bring to the beauty table your true style. And she did just that with her summer pink lips which graced her million dollar smile, rosy cheeks and fresh eyes.
Actress, artist and figure skater Nobahar Dadui‘s wing-tipped eyes and soft pink lips are in keeping with the season. This is the perfect example of taking one feature and giving it the full focus, which in this case was her incredible eyes.
After Dark Wattage
Dr. Ruby Dhalla CEO of Dhalla Group Of Companies shook up the red carpet with her evening glam. Strong brows, lips and eyes presented the perfect trifecta setting up for a brilliant contrast to her jet black hair. The entire look for us heralded a ’60s classic Bollywood vibe a la Parveen Babi.
Writer/Comedian Natasha Chandel brought the solid South Asian vibe to the red carpet. Her strong lips, soft cheeks the perfectly lined and shadowed eyes presented the perfect mix of modernity with the classical.
Founder of Dress Your Face and global beauty educator Tamanna Roashan simply glowed with her sparkling palette which consisted of a strong dark lip and rich smoky eyes with the golden touch.
#ANOKHI20 brought some serious beauty moments and we are forever inspired!
Stay tuned in this space for our “Get The Look” beauty inspo direct from #ANOKHI20!
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
#ANOKHI20: Here’s How You Can Get The Best Beauty Looks From The ANOKHI Emerald Series
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan Blushes Perfectly In Pink
-
Aveeno® Canada’s New #SkinVisibility Visual Resource Spotlights Eczema On Diverse Skin Tones
-
We Are Obsessed With Katrina Kaif’s Blue Shadow Vibe
-
Janhvi Kapoor Is The Beauty Moment With This Look
-
Nora Fatehi Gives Us Winged Tip Envy
-
We Are Loving Khushi Kapoor's Retro Beauty Vibe
-
We Are Here For Deepika's Dramatic Smokey Eyes
-
Tara Sutaria Is The Perfect Beauty Inspo For This Season
-
Why Tamanna Roashan's Dress Your Face Live App Is A Beauty Game Changer
-
ANOKHI LIFE’s Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Gorgeous South Asian Beauty Stocking Stuffers
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Tara Sutaria Gives Us Skincare Goals
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Sonakshi Sinha Brings The Drama
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: We Are Obsessed With Kareena's Holiday Beauty Look
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Sara Ali Khan Keeps It Classic
-
Get Your Diwali Glow Up With These Fab South Asian & Diwali Themed Beauty Products
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Aditi Rao Hydari Shows That Sometimes Pink Is Perfect
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: We Are Falling For Mahira Khan's Autumn Beauty Vibes
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Chitrangda Singh Is Giving Us Mane Envy
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: We're Obsessed With Kareena & Karisma's No Makeup Selfies
-
TIFF 2022: Our Fave Beauty Looks From The Red Carpet
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Kriti Sanon Breaks The Beige Trend With The Perfect Red Lip
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Jacqueline Fernandez Gives Us Fall Feels With Her 90s Lips
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Nobody Does A Smokey Eye Quite Like Gauri Khan
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Janhvi Kapoor Is Pretty In Pink From Lid To Lip
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: We Can’t Resist Alia Bhatt’s Pregnancy Glow
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Malaika Arora Proves You Don't Need Contour To Look Classic
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Kriti Sanon & Her Golden Goddess Vibes
-
Celeb Beauty Alert: Nora Fatehi Embraces Summer With Some Fresh Shadow Play
-
Father's Day Gift Guide: The Perfect Picks For Skin & Hair Care He Will Love
-
Why Bollywood Needs To Look At "Bridgerton" To Battle Shadism
-
Celebrity Style Alert: The Best Beauty At Festival de Cannes 2022
-
When Brown Turns White: Photoshoot Breaks The Stigma Of Vitiligo
-
Give Your Mom The Best Gifts From These 5 South Asian Beauty Brands
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Fuel Your '90s Obsession With These 5 Iconic Beauty Books
-
Give Your Locks The Right Care For Fab Holiday Hair
-
Skin Diversity Learning Series Aims To Enhance Canadian Dermatologists’ Knowledge & Understanding On What Diverse Skin Needs
-
The Hottest Eye And Lip Beauty Looks Perfect For The Holidays
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 9 Sundar Beauty Gift Ideas
-
18 Beautiful Ways You Can Support Breast Cancer Awareness
-
TIFF 2021: Our Favourite Beauty Looks From The Red Carpet
-
SkinCeuticals’ Medical Educator Selma Damen Reveals Why Hyaluronic Acid Is The Secret To Firm Healthy Skin At Any Age
-
SkinCeuticals' Hydracorrect Line Is Built To Bring The Best Of Hyaluronic Acid To Your Skincare Routine
-
How To Get Your Face From Blah To Brilliant In Just 5 Minutes
-
Brittle Baal? Give Your Locks Some Summer Love With These Key Hydrating Tips
-
This Is How To Wear Your Shades Without Smudging Your Concealer
-
Be A Brown Goddess: 6 Ways To Prep Your Skin For Summer
-
I Asked Three Guys To Try A New Skincare Routine And Here's What Happened
-
How Herbal Essences Withstands The Test Of Time
-
These Beauty Products Are Perfect For The 50+ Brown Goddess
-
Your Mom Will Totally Love You More When You Gift Her One Of These Spring Perfumes For Mother's Day
-
Give Your Lids Some Lux With These Eyeshadow Colours Perfect For Brown Skin
-
Earth Day 2021: Beautify Your World With These 10 Sustainable Beauty Products
-
Line Em Up: We Look To Deepika, Aishwarya & More For The Hottest Eyeliner Trends
-
Rainbow Beauty: Keep Celebrating Holi With The Hottest Colours Of The Season
-
Get Rid Of Your Wrinkles By Doing These Key Tips Every Night
-
L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Awards 2021: Mental Health Activist Simryn Atwal Tells Us Why She Needed To 'Bridge The Gap' To Connect Youth & Seniors To The Right Services
-
#IWD2021: L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Awards 2021: How Aditi Sivakumar Created A Digital Platform To Help Victims Of Gender-Based Violence During The Pandemic
-
Nailed It! Flash Your Tips With The Hottest Spring Nail Colours Perfect For Brown Skin
-
We Tell You Why 'Anomaly' The Vegan Haircare Line by Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Great For The Environment