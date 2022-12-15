For the festive season we give you our beauty inspo featuring Tara Sutaria! We just can’t help but be mesmerized by her crisp clean beauty look perfect for your Christmas/New Year’s vibe. Check out all the details right here!

Tara Sutaria’s beauty game was on point as she nailed the smoky yet chic look.

Her shadow game was strong – it accentuated her eyes, and her brow game simply completed her ‘if-looks-could-kill” vibe. Her cheeks had a dusty glow of pink to compliment her gorgeous cheek bones.

Here’s how you can get that look!

Eye Shadow

Tarte Gilded Glamour Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Wardrobe

Brows

Benefit Cosmetics 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel with Lamination Effect

Cheeks

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Matte Bronzer

This will certainly be a popular holiday look this season!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com