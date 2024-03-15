Fast Beauty For The Month Of Fasting

Ramadan has started and millions of South Asian Muslims will observe a month during which they opt to not eat or drink from sunrise to sunset for religious and spiritual reasons. Fasting also impacts beauty routines because the skin is dehydrated, and early morning meals alter sleep patterns. This blog explores how you can hydrate your skin, and add quick some colour for a fast routine in the month of fasting.

DEHYDRATION – LAYERING PRODUCTS

The trick to lasting all day beauty is to layer products that seal in the water that was used to cleanse the face and neck. The first step is to drench the face with an essence; which is a thicker toner type product that moistens the skin, akin to a dry sponge being passed under a running faucet. I like to use several large droplets of an essence and then massage it using upwards strokes from the base of the neck to the hairline. The impact of this massage ritual is that it boosts circulation bringing more colour to the cheeks, relaxes the muscles and reduces puffiness. My skin instantly feels softer. I recommend the Estée Lauder Micro Essence Treatment Lotion with Bio-Ferment, because it contains hyaluronic acid, which attracts moisture, and bifida ferment lysate which promotes natural skin repair and strengthening.

Follow the essence with a lightweight serum that plumps the skin to reduce the appearance of fine lines and to lock in moisture. The Tula Triple-Hydra™ Complex Day & Night Serum contains three molecular weights of hyaluronic acid which attract moisture and ‘squalane’ – a saturated oil that moisturizes the skin. The texture is lightweight and a second massage from neck to the hairline is recommended because in the morning you are revving up your whole system for the day and these gentle movements help move the body from slumber to action.

The eyes should not be neglected, and while the two layers of moisture are settling into the skin, gently massage an eye cream that brightens and depuffs the contour. By gentle, I mean apply a droplet of eye cream on the ring finger (or applicator) and lightly tap in the contour area and the mobile lid. Tapping is key, because if you rub the eye cream into the skin, you will develop lines because the skin around the eyes is thin and delicate. I recommend Live Tinted Superhue® Brightening Eye Cream, because it contains niacinamide which softens lines, caffeine which depuffs and vitamin C which brightens. As someone whose dark circles have been a bane of her beauty routine since immemorabili, this lightweight cream, is a boon. I also like to store the product in the refrigerator because the smooth metal application tip feels refreshing as I tap it on the eye area.

The final step in creating a hydrated base for a lasting face is to apply a lightweight moisturizer. I adore the Live Tinted 3-in-1 Mineral Sunscreen, Moisturizer, Primer SPF 30 because you reach for one tube and accomplish three important steps: moisturize and protect the skin and prepare it for makeup. I pump out a teaspoon of product and apply it from my neck to my hairline using a circular, massaging strokes. I always marvel at how there is no ashen cast, and my skin looks soft and refreshed.

COLOUR COSMETICS – SWIPE, TAP AND GO!

One of the biggest trends for the season are pigmented serums that are designed to even out complexions and add moisture to the skin. These types of products are lightweight, blendeable and leave a natural, soft finish. I am a fan of the Clarins Tinted Oleo-Serum (11 shades available) because it brightens the complexion and helps to prevent skin dehydration – which are key criteria for an effective Ramadan beauty routine. The product includes organic jojoba and hazelnut oils which nourish the skin and prevent dehydration, and ceramides which strengthen the skin’s barrier function. The colour payoff is exquisite because all I need to do is tap in 4 droplets (forehead, cheeks and neck) and it blends in seamlessly when I use a buffing brush, and I look great all day.

The undereye area also needs a lightweight, liquid coverage that infuses the area with moisture. I enjoy the Kulfi Concealer (21 shades available) because it is lightweight and does not settle into my fine lines. The formula is a glow one, so I find that my eyes look brighter and fresher after I tap it under my eyes, and my eyelids. This concealer serves as a great primer for eyeshadow and liner.

In Ramadan, the focus is on a quick beauty routine, so for the eyes, I suggest using a bright eyeshadow and an impactful mascara to add pizzazz to the eyes. Clé de peau has brought back the much beloved beauty staple of the nineties – single eyeshadows with its Eye Color Solo collection. The collection contains 6 colours, all reminiscent of the nineties and are richly pigmented so you can wear them as a wash of colour or you can moisten a liner brush, dip it into the shadow and create a liner. It is a combination of primer and colour cosmetic, and it leaves the eye area smooth and moisturised for up to 8 hours.

An impactful mascara is a great way to create a wide-eyed look, even if your sleep is not on a strict schedule. I am impressed with the Clinique High Impact High-Fi™ Full Volume Mascara, because the bristles are a hard plastic, so when you weave the brush through the lashes, each lash separates and is coated in product. The pigment is an unabashed obsidian, so the mascara makes our peepers pop. The formula does not flake and you look wide eyed all day long.

Blush takes on a significant role in adding freshness and energy to the face. The trick is to apply it lightly, look natural but still make a visual impact. I am impressed with the Guerlain Terracotta Blush (6 shades available), because much like its bronzer cousin, the texture is light and few sweeps is all you need to create a fresh, flushed complexion. The collection is not expansive, but each shade reads across several skin tones. Each shade serves as the basic, daily blush that we grab when we want to look polished and professional. This blush is uncomplicated, effective and a glamourous staple to any vanity.

Lips tend to shrivel up when they are dry, so I recommend using a colour lip balm to deliver in terms of pigment, efficiency and moisture. The tried and true classic Dior Addict Lip Glow (24 shades available) is a great choice because this collection of balms has a great pigment pay off and if your lips are part pink, part mauve, like mine, shades like Raspberry and Strawberry melds the different colours of my lips into a juicy, softy coloured pucker. My lips do not shrivel when this balm is sealing in the moisture.

Ramadan is an opportunity to try a different approach to beauty where we focus on the basics of hydration and freshness. The look is not about pizzazz as much as it is about balance and a judicious use of energy. You only need a few products and you are on your way to facing the day, strong in the basics and full of verve.

Featured Image. Maya Ali. Photo Credit: Instagram