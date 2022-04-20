Give Your Mom The Best Gifts From These 5 South Asian Beauty Brands

If you are looking for the perfect addition to your main Mother’s Day gift, let’s go a little deeper! Skin and hair care are two of the most important routines that we all should have in our day-to-day. But sometimes it can get a bit overwhelming on what to get. Here are 5 beauty products perfect for hair and skin all by South Asian beauty brands that you (and your mom) will love!

Fable and Mane

This modern hair wellness brand features potent plant-based products inspired by ancient Indian beauty secrets with vegan, clean and cruelty-free formulas. HoliRoots Repairing Hair Mask is a high-performance, rich-and-creamy mask formulated for stressed and damaged hair, infused with coconut cream, mango butter, and banana. $42



Live Tinted

Get mom her glow on with the Live Tinted Hue Glow. It’s an innovative serum-meets-moisturizer highlight.You can wear under, in, and over your face makeup or slather onto your body. It’s a multitasker with a subtle, yet impactful micro-shimmer finish. $44

Sahajan Skincare

This brand uses plant-derived ingredients formulated to offer us unparalleled beauty results in nature’s cleanest form. This bundle Essential Cleansing Oil, Balance Toner and Radiance Serum. $135

Kulfi Beauty



GIft mom this award winning Underlined Kajal Eyeliner in 2 best-selling shades: Nazar No More (Black) & Cheeky Chiku (Brown). The eyeliner has the creamiest glide & intense, long-lasting color that doesn’t budge. Infused with moisturizing Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, smudge-proof, waterproof, vegan, & cruelty-free. $40

Inde Wild

Developed by a woman of color, indē wild was created with all skin tones in mind. This Sunrise Glow Serum and Sunset Restore Serum work around the clock, nourishing your skin from day to night. $69

We wish you all a beautiful Mother’s Day!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/indewild, www.instagram.com/sahajanskincare