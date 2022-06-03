Ditch the tie and the goofy mug. Give your dad something a bit deeper. Men skincare has come a long way and this is the perfect time to help the man in your life get some proper TLC because, we are pretty sure he would love all of it!

Glow Away Skin

Exfoliation is so important. That’s why we love the Deep Exfoliating Mitt . It’s ultra soft, chemical free and handcrafted from 100% pure Turkish Silk. It will deeply cleanse and purify his skin.

The Woodsman Beard

The Classic The Woodsman Beard Oil, $25, is a superior oil that will give beard a structure while having it smelling fresh for 24 hours.

Youva Skin

This completely organic skincare line founded by Dhwani Kapur uses fresh, unprocessed ingredients from certified organic farms. Noted by Chataleine magazine as one of the top 5 best skincare products around, Youva Skin has some amazing offerings. Specifically The Skin Wonderland 4-step skincare package is perfect for the guy who really wants to give his daily skincare routine a refresh. This advanced 4-step routine is perfect for all skin types and has harnessed the power of glacial clay and ginseng. It includes their Fresh Face cleanser, Balance spritz, Bounce Back moisturizer and Canadian Mud masque.

Jack Black

The Supreme Shave Set is a travel-ready set with everything he needs to cleanse, shave, moisturize, and protect his skin and beard.

Fable & Mane

Fable & Mane has established themselves as the leaders when it comes to hair oil treatments and hair care. That’s why we recommend gifting the man in your life one of their amazing hair oil products. Their HoliRoots Hydrating Hair Oil Mist and their best selling HoliRoots Hair Oil which also protects his strands from UV rays.

JVN

This Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream by Jonathan Van Ness is a frizz-fighting soft styling cream for buildable, touchable hold that lets your natural texture shine.



Remember, skin is skin and with such awareness on skin and hair care, this is the best time to initiate him into this routine, or give him an upgrade!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com