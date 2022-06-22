Celeb Beauty Alert: Nora Fatehi Embraces Summer With Some Fresh Shadow Play

With summer finally here, looking for fresh beauty takes from Bollywood is our favourite pastime. Our favourite Moroccan “Kusu Kusu” queen, Nora Fatehi has always been bringing her unique old Hollywood pin-up girl vibes to the camera. This time, we are loving how she has given her lids a multi-coloured shadow play, while keeping her cheeks and lips fresh with some muted peach tones. Check out her full beauty look right here!

We have been quietly stanning Nora for a while now. Sure, she has definitely been experimenting with her fashion style (I mean, have you seen her Mugler shoot?!), but if you we had to name one thing about her that we love, is her ability to really accentuate her features when it comes to beauty.

Her naturally come-hither heavy lids, her heart-shaped pouty lips and her impeccable skin has us looking to her for some summer beauty inspo.

With her latest shoot as a judge for Dance Dewaane Junior, she decided to play up her eyes with some soft winged liner, and a what seems like a tri-fecta of shadow on her lids: gold, green and red. Yes, ask any bride, the multi-coloured shadow has always been a fixture when it comes to South Asian beauty, but can you really make it work when it’s not a wedding?

Well Nora definitely answered that question with a resounding yes!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com