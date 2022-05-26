Festival de Cannes featured some gorgeous faces. And that’s the reason why we are doing a beauty version of our Celeb Style Alert! With Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan becoming the global faces of beauty at this highly coveted red carpet, we take a closer look at the trends that are being dictated by these Bollywood beauties which we predict will be the look of the summer.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika was a jury member at this year’s Cannes festival and her fashion and beauty looks were certainly a showstopper. Her looks were bold. With the black and gold saree, she opted for big bold eye shadows and a light pink lip.

For a plunging V-neck dress, she opted for a dewy look with red lips and highlighted cheekbones.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya kept her beauty looks simple with pink and blush to lets her outfits do all the talking. For her pink Valentino suit, she complemented her look with pink lips and blush.

The actress, who has been a regular at Cannes, opted for a show-stopping red carpet gown paired with a simple yet chic beauty palette of blush colours.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi also nailed the beauty looks at Cannes this year. In this black lace 60s look, she opted for a bronzed glow with nude lips.

For her white sari look. she chose a bold red lip to pack a punch.

Pooja Hegde

The actress stunned in a pink gown and opted for a minimal beauty palette – her hair tied back with light brown/orange lips and blush.

Tamannaah Bhatia

For her bodycon gown and cape look, Tamannaah kept her palette simple with light pink blush and lips.

We love that our South Asian presence at such a notable festival just grows year after year, and with that, an opportunity for the global media to see such beauties do exist!

