We Are Obsessed With Katrina Kaif’s Blue Shadow Vibe

Spring is around the corner, and we are eager to get our eyes on some fabulous pops of colour. Katrina Kaif did exactly that with a recent shoot with Femina. We are loving these whole vibe, streaks of blue on the lids, that sunkissed look and those gorgeous nude lips! Check out her full beauty look right here and how you can get it too!

Katrina Kaif is already giving us summer vibes with her new look! For her latest looks she captioned the pic, “Dewy base, nude lips and STATEMENT eyes for the party szn”

The blue eye liner is just what summer trends are all about as she used products from her line Kay Beauty. She complemented her bright blue look with sunkissed skin and a brush of nude lip color.

Get The Look Right Here!

Skin

Paula’s Choice C15 Vitamin C Super Booster

Nude Lips

Live Tinted Huestick in Change

Blue Shadow

Sephora Colorful Waterproof Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Multi-Stick

With Spring around the corner, this is the best time to break out some solid colours, be bold and take charge!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com