Prep Your Face For Fall With These Key Foundation Tips

There are still several weeks of summer on the calendar, and with the sun’s rays still beating down, creating a fresh, clear complexion has its challenges. The trick to keep the face looking summer, while you slowly slide into autumnal vibes is to select a foundation that suits your skin type and is not too heavy. Read on to learn more about how to keep atop your complexion game.

FIRST STEP: WHAT NEEDS TO BE COVERED?

The first step as we enter the transitional phase of summer is to assess our skin and identify where we need to cover discolouration or unevenness created by tanning, and/or how to make it overall even.

Remember, there is no need to spackle the face in foundation just because it looks more formal and autumn-like. The focus: remember that your brown skin is beautiful when it is sun kissed (please ignore bitter aunties who snicker otherwise), and you should focus on creating an even canvass by covering areas which are discoloured or unevenly tanned. The reality of being sun kissed is that areas such as the forehead tend to be darker than the rest of the face because of its prominence, and for some this may not be comfortable.

SECOND STEP: ASSESSMENTS AND SUGGESTIONS

The second step is to assess the texture and skin type of said areas:

If the area is smooth, foundations which are luminous can be applied easily and will flatter the skin. I like to use a slightly dampened sponge such as the OG beautyblender, add a drop (at most 1 ml of product) and lightly dab the foundation on the area taking care to blend the edges with the rest of the area and finish with a translucent powder.

If the area is uneven, a natural finish stick foundation is preferable because the goal is to minimise the texture and create a natural look that is neither brilliant nor dull. If the area is particularly uneven, apply a thin layer of matte primer such as Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer to minimise the depth of the unevenness, wait a few minutes and then dab on the foundation using a dry sponge taking care to blend the edges with the rest of the area and finish with a translucent powder.

If the area is oily, a powder foundation is ideal, because it will mattify the area, provide a soft coverage and remove the necessity of applying extra powder. To avoid looking like you dipped your face in a vat of flour, I suggest using a small, tightly bristled face brush such as the Sephora Retractable Face Brush to ensure that you apply the foundation on the designated area, and then to blend with the surrounding area.

If the face is just unevenly tanned, and you want a more uniform finish, a foundation that embraces the tan is an ideal choice. By embracing the tan, I mean that the sun kissed look is built into the formula and suited to your skin tone. A few drops of foundation blended across the planes of the face will be enough to create the uniform tone.

THIRD STEP: PRODUCT SUGGESTIONS

The third step is to select a foundation based on your needs. I found the following lines of foundations that deliver in terms of coverage and create a natural, believable finish. Moreover the variety of shades ensures that every South Asian beauty will find her best match, which celebrates her skin tone:

A lightweight, luminous foundation that is ideal for covering light discolouration on smooth skin (and also serves as a concealer) is Vasanti Liquid Cover Up Foundation and Concealer (12 shades).

A luminous foundation that is ideal for covering up deeper discolouration on smooth skin is Nars Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation (36 shades).

A natural finish stick foundation that helps me to deal with texture on my upper left cheek and cover up stubborn melasma is the Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick (39 shades).

A classic powder foundation that allows the skin’s glow to shine through, but not its sebum is the Estée Lauder Doublewear Stay-in-Place Matte Refillable Powder Foundation (31 shades).

A foundation that pays homage to the sun kissed look is the Guerlain Terracotta Le Healthy Glow Foundation (30 shades) is perfect. It applies like a liquid and dries to a soft powder finish and communicates that you are in a sunshine state of mind, even of the season is on the cusp of change.

Foundation is supposed to complement the inherent beauty of your skin, which is why I recommend a controlled, spot application of a well selected product. The state of your skin, i.e. presence of discolouration or a tan, the oiliness and texture, should all be considered when selecting a product during this time of seasonal transition.

So don’t worry about your fading summer glow, let it last longer into the warmth of the gorgeous autumn season with these foundation tips which will give you the perfect transitional vibe!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.unsplash.com