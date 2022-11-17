Celeb Beauty Alert: Tara Sutaria Gives Us Skincare Goals

Tara Sutaria is one of those celebs who are embracing their natural beauty. Case in point her selfie that she posted on Instagram while visiting Jaisalmer, shows a fresh faced beauty with what can be seen as serious skincare goals. Check out her full look here!

Tara Sutaria looked fresh faced and glowed in her latest Instagram selfie.

Her skin was dewy and plump that simply revealed a healthy dose of blush on the cheeks and a tinted lip balm.

Get the look:

Dewy Skin

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer

Blush

NARS Mini Orgasm Blush

Lips

Ilia Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

We love her natural look and these skincare goals we can definitely aim for!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com