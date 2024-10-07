Don’t Let Your Glow Fade: Autumn Skincare Tweaks For South Asian Beauties

Autumn is a glorious time of year, as we can enjoy the sun’s rays without the sunburn, and the crispness in the air is refreshing. In terms of skincare, now is the time to increase the moisture, repair skin damage and integrate more self-care as we switch gears into high work mode. The trick to a successful autumnal transition is to identify your goals (moisture, repair, self-care or all three), and just add one or two products to bring your skin in line with the cooler air. This blog looks at both classic and new products that ensure that brown skin tones maintain their glow, as we slowly get closer to snow.

Cleanser

There are two schools of thought when it comes to cleaning the face in the morning: do not cleanse because you are removing the skin’s oils or a light cleansing creates a refreshed canvass for the morning skin care routine. As someone whose skin was so oily, that she could have applied to membership to OPEC, I firmly believe in the latter, because during the night we sweat, have direct contact with pillowcases which are filled with dust mites and morning skin care products also need clean pores to penetrate and thus have full impact.

I think the best type of cleanser for the morning, regardless of skin type, is a lightweight , gentle milky one such as the Clarins Velvet Cleansing Milk, because its texture is creamy so you can massage your face to reduce puffiness. Further, it easily rinses away and it does not clog my pores. The cleanser smells lightly of lemon, as it contains lemon balm extracts harvested from the Alps, and it gently guides me to wakefulness. I love that the packaging has been reformed to be eco-friendly as the overall bottle and cap are lighter, and you can refill it. The cleanser can also be used to remove makeup, so this product can be used to refresh the skin and serves as the first step in a double cleanse. This cleanser is a great addition to the autumnal routine.

Moisturize in the PM – More Than Just One Step

To keep your skin plump and smooth, you need more than a great face cream, you need a routine which hydrates your skin at night and is maintained throughout the day. Each morning and night, after I cleanse my face, I like to wet my face so that it will be easier for treatments to penetrate, this is akin to a wetting a sponge before applying a cleaning agent so that the latter can lather up and remove grease. I am thoroughly enjoying the WanderBeauty Mist Connection Essence and Toner, a two-phase product which you shake and then spray onto the face, making sure to hold the bottle about 8-10 centimetres away. My first impression of this product is that I loved the scent because it reminded of a European spa, as it is refreshing and brisk, like the Alps. Second, when my face was lightly misted, I lightly massaged the liquid using circular motions and my skin absorbed it quickly and my skin felt bouncier. This wonder product contains hyaluronic acid which retains moisture and the moisture is sealed in camellia japonica seed, evening primrose, sunflower and avocado oil. This fist, gentle layer of moisture sets the stage for both my morning and nightly skin care routines.

At night, I follow with a lightweight hydrating serum, to help my skin regain the water that it lost during the day due to sweat and washing. I recommend the Summer Fridays Jet Lag™ Deep Hydration Serum, because it adds a second lightweight layer to the skin as it hydrates using squalane, and soothes with a mix of colloidal oatmeal, aloe and arnica. The latter is particularly important during the autumn, because our skin is transitioning to a cooler climate, and it will need help to adjust to the winds and drier air. I have combination skin and confirm that this lightweight jelly product did not clog my pores, and it was rapidly absorbed by my skin.

The final step of my night time routine is to seal all of the ingredients by tapping in a one or two droplets of a nourishing oil like the Colleen Rothchild Bio-Azure Replenishing Oil, which strengthens the skin’s barrier, reduces the appearance of fine lines (this can occur in part because of the drier air), and enhances firmness. The products contains a who’s who in terms of the mixed oils, such as lavender, rosemary leaf, sunflower seed and castor seed. I like to rub the droplets between palms of my hands and then press them into my face. I note that my oilier areas did not clog, and I then wake up with plump skin, that is prepared for the day.

Repair – Morning

An unfortunate consequence of summer is that many a South Asian beauties are left with a smattering of freckles and a duller complexion, due to excessive sun exposure. After cleansing and toning my skin, I reduce the intensity of my dark spots and brighten my complexion by adding a vitamin c product such as the Estée Lauder Perfectionist Pro Rapid Brightening Treatment Ferment3 + Vitamin C to my routine. The vitamin C complements your sunscreen because the former neutralizes free radicals that can age the skin, while the latter blocks or absorbs damaging rays. The combination is essentially a one-two punch to maintain the beauty and vigor of your skin.

This lightweight, milky serum is rapidly absorbed by the skin, and it does not leave a sticky film. My skin drinks in the serum, and it looks instantly smoother, and feels soft. I observed that after two weeks, my brown spots on the tops of my cheeks were lighter and my overall colour was more even, especially around my mouth.

If your skin is particularly sensitive to weather changes, for example your skin turns red when the air gets cold or it becomes itchy due to electrical heating, and it veers toward oiliness and pimples, the Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturizer offers a soothing solution. I note that the light, gel texture belies its powerful and impactful combination of squalane which hydrates the skin; bisabolol a chamomile derivative that reduces redness; and encapsulated probiotics that replenish the healthy bacteria on the skin. Given the prominence of squalane in this product, I also recommend this product for drier skin types. I love how it is quickly absorbed by the skin and creates a smooth surface for sunscreen and subsequent cosmetics.

Maintaining The Moisture

My day starts with lots of plump, soft skin but as I walk through the wind and sit in a closed, heated area, 6-7 hours later, I need to boost the hydration. If you have never tried French pharmacy brands, then the Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray, is a wonderful introduction. The tall spray can fits easily into any officer drawer (and it is also available in a purse-friendly travel size 50 ml spray cany). The water is bursting with minerals, trace elements to ensure an optimal mineral balance and a specific microflora, and silica to soothe and comfort the skin. The spray unleashes a soft, gentle of mist of water that does not disturb make-up, and instantly perks up the skin. I hold the nozzle 8-10 cm away from my face and cover my face and neck with a couple of spritzes.

Targetted Practices

The skin around the eyes and the lips are prone to dryness and fine lines as the temperature drops. I have tried many eye creams which promises the sun, moon and stars, and all I end up with are sad pebbles, until I tried the WanderBeauty Baggage Claim™ Everyday Eye Cream, which has won me over for several reasons. First, the component which is shaped like a thick marker comes with a built-in applicator that resembles a tiny dessert spoon. You need to lightly pump the tip, and the lightweight, odourless cream is expelled onto the convex part. I lightly dab the cream on my mobile eyelids and the under eyes, and then massage it in using the convex part of the applicator. I love how it gently glides across the delicate skin, with no pulling and the cream is rapidly absorbed.

The cream itself is dreamy, because it contains the serum found in the legendary eye masks. I confirm that the skin around my eyes looks softer, and my dark circles are less prominent. My concealer applies seamlessly atop this cream, and I wholeheartedly recommend this product.

My lips also need TLC during the colder months, as the thin, delicate skin tends to shrivel and when it gets really cold it shreds. I have tried lip scrubs designed, and until now, they have been harsh granular crystals that pulled and tugged at my skin. My lips were always bright pink afterwards and sore. I was curious to try the Ghlee Lip Scrub because it is made principally of ghee, brown sugar and vitamin e. I was nervous that the product would smell like ghee but when I twisted open the cap of the tiny glass jar, I was delighted to discover a soft, caramel coloured mixture that smelled sweet and whose sugar crystals were minute. I took a half teaspoon of product and massaged my lips and the surrounding contour using a circular motion. I never winced and when I rinsed my lips, they looked refreshed.

I followed with a generous dollop of the Lip Mask, which looks like ghee but smells like a mix of vanilla and sweet orange. The mask is easy to massage into the lips, and I note that when I wake up each morning that my lips are soft. I attribute the result to the mask’s mix of ghee, squalane and kahai oil. This power due will be an essential part of my skin care for the next several months.

Falling For Autumn

As we edge closer towards the cold embrace of Old Man Winter, we do not need to jettison all of our skin care products, we only need to make a few tweaks. Your skin and budget should always be the leading criteria when selecting products and you should be wary of trends featured on social media. Even though the sun is now moving towards the southern hemisphere, this does not mean that brown beauties have to lose their glow. The crop of products featured in this blog are outstanding because they deal with common skin care woes and deliver on their claims.