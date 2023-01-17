We Are Loving Khushi Kapoor’s Retro Beauty Vibe

Khushi Kapoor is giving us Archie vibes as she gets her beauty on-point with the perfect winged eye liner, that’s simply flawless. And let’s not forget those Gen Z iconic bangs!

She completed her look with blush pink cheeks and matching lip.

I mean how can you NOT love her look?!

Here’s How To Get The Look:

Eyes

MILK MAKEUP Infinity Long Lasting Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil

Lips

Ilia Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm

Cheeks

Charlotte Tilbury Cheek To Chic Blush

The Archies is set to debut on Netflix in early May. And we can’t wait to dive in and see what it’s all about!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com