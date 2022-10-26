We love Sara Ali Khan, not only because she’s probably the perkiest Bollywood celeb out there but she definitely knows her beauty vibe. At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party which basically took over B-Town, Sara was snapped at the entrance in a gorgeous gold lehenga set designed by the host of course. But we just loved that she kept her beauty look simply classic. Check out all the details here!

Sara crushed her beauty and style at the Diwali party at Manish Malhotra‘s this past weekend.

She brought all the drama with her smokey eyes. She kept the lips glossy neutral and shiny hair left open at the back.

Here are 3 Ways To Get That Look:

Shadow

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette

Lips

Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil

Hair

Oribe Moisture & Control Deep Treatment Hair Mask

One can’t go wrong with keeping it classic!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com