Event Alert: Catch Tamanna Roashan In New York For Her Latest Dress Your Face Masterclass

Global beauty educator, founder & CEO of Dress Your Face, Tamanna Roashan will be in Midtown New York on September 4th for her latest and most amazing Dress Your Face Masterclass. With an incredible lineup and fab collabs in store, here are all the details on how to get the exclusive tickets, and most importantly why should be there!

On September 4th Tamanna Roashan will be bringing her globally-acclaimed Masterclass DRESSYOURFACELIVE to New York

Location: Hilton Midtown Manhattan (1335 6th Ave, New York, NY 10019)

Time: 11am to 6pm with check-in starting at 10am

Tickets: $500 USD (General), $800 USD (VIP) and $1000 USD (VIP Plus) Scroll down below for detailed info on what each ticket offers

*All tickets include all day refreshment service and gourmet buffet luncheon

The DYF Itinerary:

DYF NYC MASTERCLASS With Model Carli Bybel

Tap into your inner goddess with this “COMPLETELY BRAND NEW” masterclass. For the first time DYF will be presenting a special Wellness welcome session to “help you set your intentions, elevate your mindset and truly own your power”.

The Masterclass:

After the Wellness session by Thara Natalie, there will be a full Facial Workshop conducted by Celebrity Esthetician Crystal Koko. That will then flow right into the actual full fledged masterclass where Tamanna Roashan (@DressYourFace) will be demonstrating a complete full-face glamorous bridal makeup look from start to finish, step by step in clear detail on her model on stage, while all hands-on students are to practice on themselves or take notes at their seats.

If you wish to have a hands-on active experience, please bring your complete makeup kits and brushes (we will email you a suggested list of items to bring) so you may follow all the demonstrated makeup steps on your own face. You will have your own desk space with a personal makeup mirror set up for you at the event. (Do not bring models. If you prefer to work on a model they must have their own ticket as well, in your same section, to enter the event.) If you do not wish to practice during class, you may come simply watch, take notes, relax, and enjoy! This will be a VERY informative and transformative once in a lifetime class!

Goody bags will be given at check-in!

The masterclass is open to everyone who is interested in a day filled with self-love and pampering. From beginners to seasoned professionals, everyone is invited to participate in this incredible day where techniques will be shared to help grow your business, add value to your clients but most importantly help you accentuate the inner glow you already have!

There’s Also A Meet & Greet!

At the end of the day (from 5pm to 6/7pm) there will also be a chance to meet Tamanna during her exclusive Meet & Greet segment! Bring your selfie game or take advantage of the professional photographer who will also be on hand to take photos during the Meet & Greet!

Complete details on event ballroom directions, parking options, what to bring, where to check in and other important details will be emailed to students the week prior to the event. Line formation for guests begins at 10am. Please do not arrive earlier due to crowding laws and safety.

Full Ticket Breakdown:

All prices includes tax and there are no hidden fees!

VIP PLUS+ $1000 USD: HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE, priority seating in front 2-3 rows, includes certificate and upgraded VIP goody bag, priority check-in, first in line for meet & greet + photo-op with Tamanna on stage after class, first in line for gourmet lunch buffet, PLUS our DYFBEAUTY SIGNATURE SERIES 16-PC BRUSH SET with luxury case valued at $295 as a very special BONUS GIFT from us to you (in addition to the UPGRADED goody bag!)

VIP $800 USD: HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE, seating behind VIP PLUS section, certificate and upgraded VIP goody bag, photo-op with Tamanna on stage after class, PLUS our DYFBEAUTY SIGNATURE SERIES 16-PC BRUSH SET with luxury case valued at $295 as a very special BONUS GIFT from us to you (in addition to the UPGRADED goody bag!)

GENERAL $500 USD: HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE, open general seating section. Includes certificate, goody bag, and a photo-op on stage with Tamanna after class!

Please Note:

Must purchase tickets online right here on dyfmasterclass.com. This is the ONLY way to register for this class so beware of imposter sites/ outside individual sellers! Tickets will not be sold at the door or on the day of event. No refunds, no exceptions.

ALL TICKET SALES FINAL. Please be 100% sure prior to purchasing.

See you all in New York!

