Janhvi Kapoor loves to experiment with her looks and with her latest Insta post we are obsessed. She peels away the glitz and the glam and unearths a striking beauty shoot that just gives us full artistic vibes. From her eyes to her lips and that statement nose piece we just can’t get enough of her beauty look! Check it out here!

Jhanvi Kapoor stunned in a recent House of pixels production house photoshoot in which the actress wore a brown saree and a big nose ring.

It was her beauty look that stood out. The eyes were accentuated by kajal, mascara and the lips were understated in a soft hue tone.

Here’s How To Get The Look:

Kajal

Mascara

Lips

When can’t wait for more inspo from our favourite Bollywood beauties!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com