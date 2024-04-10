Peachy Shades for South Asian Beauty Routines

Learn how to interpret the sweet shade of peach fuzz into sensational warm weather beauty looks that make brown skin glow! Below are product suggestions and application tips & tricks to rock Pantone’s colour of the year on South Asian skin tones.

Pantone, the world-renowned expert on colour, declared that PANTONE® 13-1023 Peach Fuzz is the colour of the year for 2024. Described by Pantone as being a “fresh approach to a new softness,” it is hard to not smile because the colour is sweet without being saccharine. However, as a South Asian woman who loves beauty, my question is how the colour of year translates into cosmetic products that flatter skin tones that expand a rainbow from soft beige to deep chocolate.

The colour is pale, and I know that if I applied this exact shade on my lips, I would harken back to the concealer lips trends of the early aughts; which rightfully belongs in the past, never to be resurrected again. Looking washed out in photographs is never flattering, no matter how trendy the look.

After much reflection, the answer to my question is the following: a trending colour is not so much about the exact shade, as it is a feeling – which is precisely what Pantone explained in its description. If I wear Peach Fuzz on my face, I will look sickly and washed out which is neither fresh nor soft. Conversely, if I dabble in shades that veer towards cantaloupe my face will possess a soft glow that whispers about the fast-approaching summer season.

Fortunately, Peach Fuzz is akin to being little, sweet sibling of fantastic pink-orange shades such as the aforementioned cantaloupe, grapefruit, nectarine and pomelo. These fruit flatter South Asian skin tones, and fortunately there is a plethora choice to be had.

EYES

Applying orange shades to the eyes is an unusual, yet bold and modern look. It is not often on trend, but when you are blessed with coffee peepers, a deep apricot reminds the world that Van Morrison hit the bull’s eye when he crooned Brown Eyed Girl.

If you enjoy the artistry that comes with owning a palette, then a flattering one for all South Asian skin tones is the Nars Afterglow Irresistible Eye Shadow Palette. This group of 12 shades range from matte to metallic finishes, and the pigment is rich, so it will register on all eyelid colours. The richness also means that when you are creating a look, you should lightly apply a layer at a time, to build intensity, as it is easier to build up rather than to overdo it and then restart.

In this palette, I suggest, applying Hot Rod (sparkling burnished orange) on the mobile lid because it will catch the light and add brightness to the area. In the crease I would blend in Pure Bliss (satin copper) to continue the soft orange theme, and to showcase dark eyes. I would then wet an angled brush and line my upper lash line with Midnight (matte espresso), to create a defined look, without the harshness of black. The resulting look is a twinkling one, which works from day to night.

If your eye look is more swipe and go, then an eyeshadow single such as the Kulfi Zari Eyes in Bronze Brocade is a great choice. The shade is described as a deep champagne but on the skin, it reads more like a deep, metallic peach and its opaqueness means that it will look good on a variety of eyelid shades. The creaminess permits you to just tap it on; I recommend using a freshly washed ring finger to apply because it has the least pressure.

I would finish the look with an intense brown mascara such as Guerlain 24H Intense Volume Curl Mascara in 02 Brown, because the colour defines the eyes without the harshness of black; and the lifting, opening effect of a the curling formula creates a wide-eyed look that is sweet and fresh.

CHEEKS

Cheeks occupy prime real estate on the face, and this is where we can really exploit the softness and sweetness of Peach Fuzz’s elder siblings for a marvelous effect.

If your skin is drier, a creamy blush formula is ideal, as it will not settle into fine lines and it adds glow to the skin. Wander Beauty On-the-Glow Blush and Illuminator is a double-sided stick formula, so it is convenient, as on one end you can swipe on colour, while the other end allows you to highlight your cheek bones. I recommend the shade Sienna Sunset, warm spiced peach, for light to tan skin tones. The blush is a soft matte finish, so it will look great for work, and all you need to do is warm some product on your fingers, smile and the tap the colour onto your cheekbones. For the highlighter. I suggest that you apply it slightly above the blush using the same tapping motion, and to create a uniformity, add some of the highlighter under the eyebrows and on the cupid’s bow.

For deeper skinned beauties, a great stick option is Nars the Multiple in Puerto Vallarta, a shimmering tangerine. The Multiple is a classic, must-have beauty product that created the highlighter in a stick category. I love that you can twirl it on your cheeks, blend in the colour, and you will never look overdone. I also apply at the centre of my lips and under my eyebrows to create a warm, soft glow.

If you prefer a powder blush, Guerlain’s newly launched Terracotta Blush collection is a sextet of blushes which contain argan oil to create a soft, silky feel. One shade that is on point and will look great on fair to tan skin tones is Deep Coral, which adds vibrancy to the cheeks. I like to use a medium fluffy brush and swipe it once atop my cheeks to create a flushed look. The powder, like its bronzer cousin, lasts throughout the day, and it does not gather in fine lines.

For deeper skin tones, Rare Beauty’s wildly popular Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Joy is a fantastic option. Joy is described as muted peach but I find that is closer to a deep nectarine, and the pigment impact is phenomenal. All you need is a droplet applied to a cheek, and a densely packed blending brush to twirl it into the skin. The product will last throughout the day and add a soft, dewy lift to the face. It is a great product for spring.

LIPS

Orange lips are always fun, and a sassy alterative to the classic red lip. One swipe of an orange shade instantly lifts the face. Given the innate vibrancy of this colour family, I am partial to smooth, satin finishes because it adds a bit of sheen and lots of sophistication to the face.

If you love red lips, and want to dip your toe in the peach pond, I suggest trying Clé de peau Cream Rouge Matte in Flamingo Flower. It is a vibrant red with a hint of orange, so it is warm and will flatter all South Asian skin tones. The finish is matte but it is not flat, and will last all day. This colour works for the office and cocktails and adds verve to the face.

If you love glossy lips, and have dry lips, the Clarins Lip Comfort Oil in Apricot is a great option. My lips feel relieved when I apply it because of the product’s naturally-sourced ingredients, including 30% ultra-nourishing botanical oils – namely organic jojoba, hazelnut, and organic rosehip star extract oil. The colour payoff is strong, as it leaves a lovely glaze on the lips and brightens the mouth area.

If you prefer a traditional lipstick, try the Estée Lauder Pure Color Explicit Slick Shine Lipstick in Sabotage a burnt orange red with warm undertones (for tan to dark skin tones) and Without Pause a mid-tone coral with warm undertones (for light to medium skin tones). This slim lipstick delivers on pigment and shine and leaves a dazzling effect. Its slim shape also means that when you all you have time for is a swipe, the width of the bullet will fit perfectly on the lips and easily reach the corners. Both shades celebrate the peachy family and are perfect for warmer climes.

Given the plethora of peach shades on the market that suit the rainbow of beauty that is in the South Asian community, I see Peach Fuzz as an inspiration for my spring- summer makeup. The fun will be in exploring this family of colour and the payoff will be in fresh looks that welcome the warmer weather!

Featured Image. Alia Bhatt. Photo Credit: Instagram