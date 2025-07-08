From Paan Shops To Tech Startups: How South Asians Are Reshaping North America’s Economy
Business Jul 08, 2025
South Asians significantly contribute to the North American economy through micro-businesses. These enterprises, typically small-scale and community-focused, are vital to economic growth, job creation, and cultural diversity across the United States and Canada.
The Economic Power Of South Asian Micro-Businesses
South Asians own a substantial portion of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) businesses. As of 2024, AAPI entrepreneurs own over 3 million firms in the U.S., employing approximately 5.2 million people.
While specific data on South Asian-owned businesses is limited, their impact is powerful in the hospitality, retail, technology, and professional services sectors. A standout statistic is that Indian Americans own over 50% of all motels in the U.S., underscoring their dominance in the accommodation industry.
Furthermore, the average Indian American household income is around $150,000, more than double the national average, reflecting broader economic success and entrepreneurial activity.
Types Of South Asian Micro-Businesses
South Asians in North America operate various micro-enterprises catering to cultural needs and mainstream markets. Examples include:
- Yoga Studios: Rooted in ancient Indian traditions, yoga studios offer wellness and cultural enrichment. Many Desi entrepreneurs are bridging Eastern philosophies with Western lifestyles through these studios.
Example: Yoga Vision Studio (Ontario) – Founded by South Asian entrepreneur Joty Bains, it blends traditional yoga with meditation and wellness programs rooted in Sikh and Hindu philosophies.
- Paan Shops (Paanwallas): While more common in community hubs, paan shops are gaining popularity as niche businesses offering traditional Indian refreshments and snacks.
Example: Specialty paan shops like Desi Paankari in Brampton are turning paan into a boutique experience, offering fusion flavors (e.g., Nutella paan) and Instagram-worthy presentation.
- Hair Salons and Makeup Artists (MUAs): From threading and bridal henna to high-end bridal MUA services, Desi-owned salons cater to South Asian and non-South Asian clients, especially around the wedding season.
- South Asian Grocery Stores: Small grocery stores offering Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, and Sri Lankan staples are neighborhood lifelines for immigrant communities.
Example:
– Apna Bazar Farmers Market, NJ/NY
A Desi-owned supermarket chain with locations across the Tri-State area, catering to Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi communities.
– Iqbal Halal Foods, Toronto
A South Asian staple offering a massive range of groceries, halal meats, and ready-to-eat meals.
- Tutoring Services: Education is a cultural cornerstone, and many South Asian entrepreneurs run after-school tutoring services in math, science, and SAT prep.
Example: Many Kumon and Sylvan Learning centers across the U.S. and Canada are owned by Indian and Pakistani entrepreneurs who value supplemental education.
- Event Planning & Catering: Many micro-businesses cater to the vibrant Desi celebration scene from lavish weddings to intimate pujas.
- Clothing Boutiques & Tailoring: Many specialize in ethnic wear and customized stitching, preserving cultural identity while offering personalized services.
These businesses, often family-run, create jobs, generate tax revenue, and enrich the social and cultural landscape.
The Entrepreneurial Spirit: Cultural And Structural Drivers
A combination of cultural values, migration dynamics, educational background, and community support fuels the entrepreneurial drive among South Asians in North America:
- Cultural Mindset Toward Business: Entrepreneurship is deeply rooted in South Asian culture. Many come from family backgrounds where owning a shop, managing a trade, or running a service business is common. Business ownership is often seen as a symbol of status, self-reliance, and intergenerational legacy.
- Immigration as a Motivator: Immigrants often face systemic barriers in traditional employment, like credential recognition, language nuances, and discrimination. Starting a business offers economic independence, flexibility, and a pathway to upward mobility when other doors are closed.
- Strong Community Networks: Desi communities tend to be tight-knit and have strong support systems. These networks provide access to startup capital (e.g., family lending, informal loans), a ready customer base (especially for cultural products and services), and mentorship and role models who’ve “made it.”
- Frugality and Resourcefulness: Many South Asians are raised with a mindset of “jugaad”—a Hindi/Urdu word meaning creative problem-solving or doing more with less. This leads to lean startups, efficient resource use, and high adaptability in changing markets.
- Educational and Technical Skills: Many South Asian immigrants are highly educated, especially in STEM fields, finance, and business. This gives them an edge in launching tech, e-commerce, consulting, and education ventures.
- Family as Workforce: In many Desi-run businesses, family members play an active role, reducing labor costs and ensuring trust and commitment within the workforce.
Spotlight On South Asian Women Entrepreneurs
South Asian women are increasingly making their mark in the entrepreneurial landscape. They lead ventures across various industries, from technology startups to cultural enterprises, challenging traditional norms and driving economic progress. Their success stories inspire and highlight the diverse contributions of the South Asian community to North America’s economic fabric.
- Sana Javeri Kadri, founder and CEO of spice company Diaspora Co., is redefining the “Made in South Asia” label by spotlighting indigenous regenerative farmers. Her company started with one spice, Pragati Turmeric from India, and has grown to offer 41 spices from 200 farms.
- Deepica Mutyala, founder of Live Tinted, launched the brand to create inclusive beauty products. Live Tinted became the first South Asian-owned beauty brand to launch at Ulta, receiving strong community support.
- Hetal Patel, co-founder of South Asian Fashion Week, promotes diversity and representation, providing South Asian designers a platform to expand their brands in North America.
Organizations like the Canadian South Asian Women’s Chamber of Commerce (CSAWCC) and Neythri support and amplify the work of South Asian women entrepreneurs, fostering professional excellence and community leadership.
Cultural And Social Impact
Beyond economics, South Asian micro-businesses enrich the cultural tapestry of North America. They introduce diverse cuisines, fashion, arts, and traditions, fostering multicultural understanding and appreciation. These enterprises often serve as community hubs, preserving cultural heritage while promoting inclusivity.
For instance, during the pandemic, many South Asian women in Toronto turned to entrepreneurship, setting up businesses that sell imported clothing, jewelry, or home décor and run educational programs for children, offering cultural classes in art, language, and religion.
Conclusion
South Asian micro-businesses are vital contributors to the North American economy. Through entrepreneurship, they drive economic growth, create jobs, preserve culture, and strengthen communities. Recognizing and supporting these enterprises is essential for fostering an inclusive and prosperous economic landscape.
Reference Links
-
- https://advocacy.sba.gov/2024/05/07/facts-about-small-business-asian-american-pacific-islander-ownership-statistics-2024
- https://iaimpact.org/issue/innovation-and-entrepreneurship
- https://insight.kellogg.northwestern.edu/article/south-asian-retail
- https://www.allure.com/story/diaspora-co-founder-sana-javeri-kadri-interview
- https://www.csawcc-cccfsa.ca/about-us
- https://www.forbes.com/sites/yolarobert1/2025/02/27/meet-the-south-asian-women-reshaping-business-and-culture-in-america
- https://www.indiaspora.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Indiaspora-Impact-Report_Full.pdf
- https://www.newpowerlabs.org/equity-shots-blog/aapi-month
- https://www.neythri.org/post/introducing-neythri-a-community-by-and-for-south-asian-womxn
Author
Internationally celebrated, award-winning media personality and author of several business and lifestyle articles, Tushar Unadkat, is the CEO, Creative Director of MUKTA Advertising, Founder, and Executive Director of Nouveau iDEA, Canada. He holds a Master of Design from the University of Dundee, S...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
The Desi Dollar: South Asians Reshaping Real Estate & Hospitality In North America
-
These South Asian Creators Are Calling Out Wellness Culture - And Millions Are Listening
-
Power & Representation: South Asians At The Heart of Mark Carney’s Cabinet
-
South Asian Success Today Isn’t Only Wearing A Lab Coat Or Balancing The Budget - So What Else Is It?
-
From Sephora To Space: Shalini Vadhera Makes History With The World’s First Space-Certified Skincare Brand
-
The Brown Wave: How South Asians Are Rewriting Canada's Political Playbook
-
Caught In The Crossfire: How South Asian Canadian Businesses Are Tackling Tariff Challenges
-
WorkWell 2025: A Career + Wellness Conference For Women In PR, Media & Business
-
South Asian Women In North American Retail: Pioneers In Beauty, Food, Finance & More
-
From Margins To Mainstream: Are South Asians Changing Politics Forever?
-
Beyond Mom-and-Pop: How Second-Gen South Asians Are Turning Family Shops Into Empires
-
Single & Ready To Mingle This Valentine’s? Check Out Some South Asian Dating Apps Everyone’s Raving About!
-
Four Inspiring Stories: How These South Asian Canadians Earned the Order of Canada
-
Justin Trudeau Resigns: What It Means for Canadians & South Asian Communities
-
Building Generational Wealth in North America: A Guide for South Asians to Guarantee Success!
-
Bollywood to Boardrooms: 5 Ways South Asians Are Redefining Business Trends In North America!
-
5 Ways South Asian Brands Can Boost Holiday Sales Online
-
Remembering Ratan Tata: The Visionary Who Helped Shape India's Path to Becoming a Global Superpower
-
From Content Creation To Healthcare, Here Are The AI Platforms Revolutionizing South Asia Industries
-
How Canada's LMIA Shakeup (Effective Sep 26, 2024) Impacts South Asians Hoping To Get A Canadian Work Visa
-
10 Side Hustle Ideas For Busy Desi Moms In North America
-
How South Asian Businesses In North America Are Adopting Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Practices (And You Can Too!)
-
Back-to-School Shopping Trends: Capitalizing On Opportunities for South Asian Brands
-
Exploring The Economic Power of India & Its Superpower Position in the World
-
Marketing Mastery: Celebrating Cultural Diversity For Business Success
-
From Roots to Riches: The Business Ascendancy of South Asians In North America
-
AI Trailblazers: South Asian Entrepreneurs Spearheading Technological Advancements
-
South Asian Heritage Month: How 6 Successful Businesswomen Broke Barriers
-
Honoring South Asian Heritage Month: Celebrating 6 Businessmen And Their Remarkable Achievements in Canada
-
2024 Essential Business Communication Trends for Leaders
-
Unlocking Success: The Power of Spiritual Quotient in the Corporate World
-
Did You Know Holi Could Spark Entrepreneurial Ventures?
-
Opening Ramadan's Business Potential to Canada's Growing Muslim Community
-
South Asian Call Centres & AI: A Match Made In Heaven?
-
Unemployed And Depressed: How To Keep Tabs On Your Mental Health When You Lose Your Job
-
Bangladeshi Garment Workers Clash With Police Over Wage Protest
-
5 Ways To Monetize Your Knowledge Online
-
10 Ways The "Human Interest" Approach Helps Battle Corporate Politics & Biases
-
Live Tinted Founder & CEO Deepica Mutyala Shares Why Being Real Is The Key To Her Business Wins
-
We Tell You Why Neerja Patel and Dr. Zabina Bhasin Are '100 Women To Know In America'
-
10 Female-Owned South Asian Brands You Need To Check Out
-
Pizza Pizza Marketing Director Amber Winters Explains How Inclusivity Grows Employee Confidence
-
Why Tina Singh’s Bold Helmets Is Next Level Inclusivity
-
How Sonya Gill's Ecommerce Store THE LNK Is Bringing South Asian Retailers To Your Doorstep
-
The 2 Titans: Dr. Ajay Virmani & Dr. Steve Gupta, Are Making Canadian Proud
-
The Key To This CEO’s Success? Embrace The Chaos
-
Dr. Rumeet Billan Incoming CEO Of Women Of Influence Wants You To Stop Using #GirlBoss
-
Has The Housing Bubble Burst? Here's What You Need To Know
-
From Law To Love: How Did Jasbina Ahluwalia Create One Of The OGs Of South Asian 1:1 Matchmaking Personalized Services?
-
Creators Of "Thirsty Suitors" Are Fixing The Lack Of South Asian Avatars In The Gaming World
-
The Economic Collapse Of Sri Lanka: Here’s What You Should Know
-
Why Reetu Gupta Newly-Appointed Chairwoman of The Gupta Group, Wants Women To Believe In Their Wins
-
Why Elon Musk's Twitter Grab Is Dangerous For Us Desis
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2022: 10 South Asians Shaking Up The Tech Space
-
Taking A Closer Look At Presenteeism — When You're At Work But Not Really There
-
Rohit Bhargava Dissects The Authentic Way We Can Expand Our Perspectives In His Latest Book "Beyond Diversity"
-
Our 2021 Roundup: How Two Sisters Used TikTok To Launch Glow Away SKIN During The Pandemic
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Speak Up! These Are The Reasons Women Need To Talk To Their Friends About Their Money
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 6 Gifts For The Home Office
-
Key Tips To Help With Team Cohesion At The Workplace