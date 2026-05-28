From Simran to Poo: 5 Bollywood Characters Who Changed Fashion Forever

Bollywood characters like Simran, Poo, Naina, Veronica, and Aisha continue to shape fashion, beauty, and pop culture trends today. From timeless classics to bold statement pieces, these characters have defined style for generations, and we’re proud to celebrate them!

May is South Asian Heritage Month. It’s an exciting time to celebrate the richness, beauty, creativity, and influence of South Asian culture. This month also provides the perfect opportunity to recognize fashion that has shaped style across generations, both within South Asia and beyond its borders. Few cultural exports have accomplished this feat quite like Bollywood. Beyond its music and storytelling, Bollywood films have given us a visual language of style that feels both aspirational and deeply familiar. Costumes are never just costumes here. They become memories, mood boards, and sometimes even lifelong fashion inspiration.

That said, some characters, such as Simran, Poo, Naina, Veronica, and Aisha, continue to live rent-free in our minds, not just for their storylines, but for their wardrobes. Bollywood has delivered fashion moments that continue to shape how we dress today. Check out our five most iconic Bollywood fashion superstars whose looks made them unforgettable!

Simran Singh

Simran Singh (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, 1995), played by Kajol Devgan, is still one of Bollywood’s most infamous romantic leads. Her character embodied the tension between tradition and self-determination, becoming renowned for her emotional journey from a quiet, obedient daughter to a woman who chooses love on her own terms. According to Hindustani Times, “…leading Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra” shared that Singh’s wardrobe “…was real but yet had a certain dreamy, certain aspirational and certain style element about them and that worked.” Needless to say, it’s no surprise Singh is at the top of our list, as the character helped define 90s Bollywood romance aesthetics.

Pooja “Poo” Sharma

Pooja “Poo” Sharma (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, 2001), played by Kareena Kapoor, became a household name for years to come for her exaggerated confidence and unforgettable dialogue delivery, according to Khush Mag. Poo’s boldness and fashion-forward style turned her into a trendsetter. And, if you’re ever in doubt, channel Poo’s energy: “Am I looking P.H.A.T? Pretty Hot And Tempting?” You’ll slay every time!

Naina Catherine Kapur

Naina Catherine Kapur (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2013), portrayed by the lovely Deepika Padukone, is well-known for her transformationfor her very relatable transformation. According to Reddit, Kapur started off very reserved; however, as she grows in confidence and steps into adulthood, her style becomes more expressive. In my opinion, it was a very realistic coming-of-age story that empowered people to embrace change.

Veronica D’Costa

Veronica D’Costa (Cocktail, 2012), another iconic character played by Deepika Padukone, offered an impressive blend of confidence, vulnerability, and glamour in one film. D’Costa’s wardrobe was high-energy and experimental, mirroring her ‘Queen-size’ personality and party-driven lifestyle, Hindustan Times highlights. It’s no surprise that D’Costa’s character became the standard for the modern Bollywood “party girl” aesthetic.

Aisha Kapoor

Aisha Kapoor (Aisha, 2010), portrayed by Sonam Kapoor, is a member of Delhi’s upper class whose wardrobe is central to her identity. Loosely based on Jane Austen’s Emma, with hints of Clueless. The Statesman describes that “what made the film stand out was how it made fashion accessible. The characters’ wardrobes were not just glamorous or aspirational but practical too, something young viewers could connect with.” In addition, the film “…sparked mainstream conversations about style and self-expression through what we wear.” Needless to say, this was an important film that viewers continue to relate to today!

From Simran’s dreamy romantic styling to Poo’s fearless glamour, Naina’s coming-of-age transformation, Veronica’s high-energy party-girl aesthetic, and Aisha’s polished fashion-forward wardrobe, these Bollywood women continue to influence style conversations years later.

Their looks became more than just costumes on screen. They became cultural fashion moments that shaped trends, inspired audiences, and reflected evolving ideas of confidence, femininity, and self-expression. As we celebrate South Asian Heritage Month, these iconic characters remind us that Bollywood fashion is not only memorable because of how it looks, but because of how deeply it connects to identity, storytelling, and culture across generations.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com @intl.fashion1

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