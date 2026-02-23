Exclusive Chat: Grammy-Nominated Siddhant Bhatia On ‘Sounds of Kumbha’

Exclusive chat with Grammy-nominated Siddhant Bhatia on Sounds of Kumbha, India’s Grammy legacy, and bringing spiritual sound to the global stage.

India is a land steeped in thousands of years of talent, creativity, and cultural depth. Rich in colour, intellect, and spirit, the country has continually given the world moments to take pride in its civilisation and artistic legacy.

The relationship between India and the Grammy Awards dates back to 1967, when sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar received his first nomination. Widely regarded as the world’s foremost ambassador of Indian classical music in the latter half of the 20th century, Shankar went on to win a Grammy the following year, in 1968, cementing India’s presence on the global music stage.

Since 1967, Indian artists have steadily strengthened their presence at the Grammys, with nominations and wins reflecting their expanding global influence. In 2026, that legacy continued with Sounds of Kumbha earning a nomination for Best Global Music Album, while Shayan was recognised in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category. Additionally, The Fury featured a singer from a Grammy-nominated project, further underscoring India’s growing impact on the international music stage.

In this feature, we spotlight New Delhi–based vocalist, composer, and producer Siddhant Bhatia, whose GRAMMY® nomination for Sounds of Kumbha marks a significant moment in his artistic journey.

A Grammy-nominated Indian classical musician and SSL-certified sound engineer, Bhatia is known for seamlessly integrating spiritual tradition with contemporary sound design. With nearly two decades of experience, he has developed a practice grounded in classical rigour while expanding its global resonance through immersive, cross-cultural collaborations. His work reflects a careful balance of authenticity and innovation, contributing thoughtfully to the evolving international music landscape.

Marked by exceptional cultural depth and global collaboration, Sounds of Kumbha comprises 12 original tracks, featuring contributions from over 50 artists worldwide, alongside a powerful set of 12 accompanying music videos. Together, the album and visuals reimagine India’s spiritual sound traditions not as echoes of the past but as dynamic, living expressions resonating with audiences worldwide.

Our Exclusive Chat With Siddhant Bhatia

Mehak Kapoor: Siddhant, congratulations on your nomination at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. What was your first reaction when you heard the news?

Siddhant Bhatia: My first reaction was silence. I did not shout or jump. I just sat quietly for a few seconds. Then gratitude took over. I felt grateful for my gurus, my family, my team, and for India. It felt bigger than me. It felt like a cultural moment rather than a personal achievement.

Mehak Kapoor: From the beginning of your journey in Delhi to standing on the Grammy’s stage in Los Angeles, it has been a remarkable leap. How has this recognition shaped you, both personally and as a musician?

Siddhant Bhatia: It has made me more responsible. Recognition at that level does not inflate you; it humbles you. Personally, I feel more rooted than ever. As a musician, I’m reminded that authenticity travels. You do not have to dilute your identity to stand on a global stage. You simply have to be honest.

Mehak Kapoor: Did attending the Grammys change the way you view the global music industry or your place within it?

Siddhant Bhatia: Yes. It made me realise that the global industry is more open than we sometimes imagine. There is curiosity about culture, about depth, about spirituality. I no longer see myself as someone trying to enter a space. I see myself as someone contributing to it from a uniquely Indian perspective.

Mehak Kapoor: Before the Grammy nomination and the Gratitude of Joy album in 2024, what did life look like for you as a musician? How would you describe that phase of your journey?

Siddhant Bhatia: It was a phase of building quietly. I was composing, producing, running my studio, collaborating with artists, and refining my craft. There was no spotlight, just work. In hindsight, that phase was necessary. It prepared me emotionally and technically for projects like Sounds of Kumbha.

Mehak Kapoor: Your upbringing in India plays a strong role in your music. How has it influenced your approach to composition and storytelling through sound?

Siddhant Bhatia: Growing up in India means growing up with layers of sound. Temple bells, street vendors, classical concerts, film music, and devotional chants. All of this shaped my listening. Indian culture teaches you that sound is sacred. So when I compose, I do not think only of melody. I think of energy, memory and emotion. My storytelling is always rooted in that.

Mehak Kapoor: Sounds of Kumbha brings together more than 50 artists from across the world. How did such a vast collaboration come together, and what was it like sharing space with so many diverse voices?

Siddhant Bhatia: It came together through intention. When the intention is pure, the right people arrive. Each artist resonated with the spiritual core of the project. Sharing space with so many voices was humbling. It felt like a musical sangam. Different traditions, one flow.

Mehak Kapoor: Being nominated alongside artists like Anoushka Shankar and Shakti places you in elite company. What went through your mind seeing your work listed alongside theirs?

Siddhant Bhatia: Respect. They have carried Indian music to the world with immense dignity. Seeing my name alongside theirs felt surreal, but also deeply affirming. It told me that our generation is continuing the journey they helped build.

Mehak Kapoor: Sounds of Kumbha, inspired by the Mahakumbh and commissioned by the UP government, carries deep cultural weight. While creating it, did you ever imagine it reaching the Grammy stage, and how did you ensure authenticity while blending traditional and New-Age elements?

Siddhant Bhatia: No, I did not imagine the Grammy stage while creating it. I was focused on being truthful to the Mahakumbha. Authenticity came from field recordings, real instruments and deep respect for tradition. The New Age elements were not added for trend. They were used gently to enhance immersion. The core always remained traditional and spiritual.

Mehak Kapoor: Is there one track from Sounds of Kumbha that feels especially personal to you? What makes it stand out?

Siddhant Bhatia: Ram Ram feels deeply personal. It carries devotion, collaboration and surrender all at once. When Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar lent his presence to the project, it transformed that track into something sacred for me.

Mehak Kapoor: You also produced Shayan, Charu Suri’s Grammy-nominated album. How do you balance being a composer and a producer, and what was your experience collaborating with her?

Siddhant Bhatia: As a composer, I express my inner world. As a producer, I serve someone else’s vision. With Charu, the collaboration was built on mutual respect. She has clarity and discipline, and my role was to enhance that without overpowering it. Producing requires ego to step aside. I was also the mix engineer on Shayan, so I helped craft the sound and enhance its originality.

Mehak Kapoor: What do you hope listeners, both in India and globally, take away from Sounds of Kumbha?

Siddhant Bhatia: I hope they feel stillness. I hope they feel connected. Whether or not someone understands Indian spirituality, I want them to experience unity through sound.

Mehak Kapoor: As you look ahead, do you see yourself continuing to explore the intersection of spirituality, culture and New Age music? What excites you most about the future of Indian classical and fusion music on the global stage?

Siddhant Bhatia: Absolutely. That intersection is where I feel most alive creatively. What excites me is that Indian classical music is no longer confined. It is evolving, collaborating and travelling. The future lies in staying rooted while being fearless.

Mehak Kapoor: Now, let’s dive into some fun and frolic rapid-fire questions, Siddhant

One sound you absolutely cannot tolerate – Dishonesty.

Your most unproductive habit in the studio? Eating! All the time. I need to totally control that.

The strangest place you have ever found musical inspiration – The mahakumbha, it was the most chaotic ever.

Tea, coffee or surviving on adrenaline alone? Coffee.

One instrument you respect but would never attempt? Strings!

The most dramatic reaction you have ever had to a wrong note – Closing my eyes and pretending it was intentional.

A genre you secretly enjoy but will not admit easily? Phonk.

If your life had a background score, what would the vibe be? Top Gun.

One word your collaborators would use to describe you in the studio – Unimaginable

What is exciting for you? Creating something that has never existed before.

What is peace, in your view? Inner silence. Chanting. Meditation.

What is friendship to you? Loyalty without noise.

What are you in love with? Spirituality.

What are you fearful of? Losing time and authenticity.

Mehak Kapoor: I truly appreciate the opportunity to speak with you, Siddhant. Wishing you continued inspiration as you create meaningful music and keep representing India with pride on the global stage.

