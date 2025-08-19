AI In South Asian Films: Innovation Or Artistic Intrusion?

Cinema has always been more than just weekend escapism for me; it’s where art, identity, and emotion intersect. But lately, I’ve started watching films through a new prism. Not just as a storyteller or an admirer, but as someone increasingly fascinated by the silent hand of technology now shaping the movies we make and the emotions we feel.

Artificial Intelligence is no longer confined to apps and algorithms; it’s becoming an invisible force in the film industry. Whether it’s crafting entire backgrounds, de-ageing iconic stars, or generating voices, AI is slowly embedding itself in the storytelling process, from the glossy stages of Hollywood to indie projects in South Korea, and now, deeply into the heart of South Asian (Indian) cinema.

What’s unfolding in Indian filmmaking right now is not just a trend; it’s a transformation. Directors and studios aren’t just using AI to trim budgets or meet deadlines; they are also leveraging it to enhance their creative processes. They’re turning to it to reimagine what narrative, performance, and production can truly look like. It’s changing not just how films are made, but what they’re allowed to dream.

All across India, both mainstream and regional filmmakers and ad directors are embracing AI as a co-creator. Films like Naisha, Maharaja in Denims, and the 95-minute Kannada-language film Love You are emerging as pioneers in a new genre of tech-driven storytelling. The film features 12 original songs and dialogues that are generated by artificial intelligence. AI doesn’t merely enhance these productions; they are being conceptualised from the ground up through text prompts, image generators, and voice synthesis tools like Midjourney, Runway, Luma AI, and ElevenLabs.

This creative evolution has sparked a rise in production houses designed specifically around AI workflows. In the Telugu film industry, renowned producer Dil Raju has launched Larven AI Studio. Actor Ajay Devgn has introduced Prismix in Mumbai, focusing on generative experimentation. Chandigarh’s Intelliflicks Studios is leading the charge with Maharaja in Denims, while Amazing Indian Stories is developing Naisha with a futuristic mindset. Together, these ventures signal a cinematic crossroads, where machine intelligence might soon become as fundamental to filmmaking as the screenplay itself.

Across Bollywood and its regional counterparts, AI is being used in surprisingly creative ways. In Bharat, actors are de-aged to revisit past timelines; in RRR, sprawling battle scenes come alive through AI-simulated crowds. Studios are also turning to AI for multilingual dubbing that auto-syncs with actors’ lip movements, and even for mining audience data to shape plotlines and script structures. What’s unfolding is a cinematic shift, one that raises exciting possibilities, but also complex questions about authorship, authenticity, and the future of human creativity in a tech-driven world.

Let’s Take A Closer Look At The Films Developed Using AI Technology

Khushwant Singh, a former information commissioner for Punjab, India, and tech expert Gurdeep Singh Pall are spearheading India’s first full-length film created entirely with AI, utilising advanced tools to produce stunningly lifelike visuals.

Maharaja In Denims: Reimagining History Through AI

India is stepping boldly into the realm of AI filmmaking with Maharaja in Denims, a full-length feature being developed by Chandigarh-based Intelliflicks Studios. Adapted from Khushwant Singh’s novel of the same name, the story revolves around a teenage boy convinced he’s the reincarnation of the iconic Maharaja Ranjit Singh. What sets this project apart is its method: rather than relying solely on traditional filming techniques, the team is leveraging a mix of proprietary AI software, commercial tools, and open-source tech to bring the narrative to life.

Naisha: India’s First Fully AI-Visual Feature Film

In a historic first for Indian cinema, Naisha is set to redefine storytelling. Touted as India’s first feature film crafted entirely with AI-driven visuals, the project marks a bold new chapter in filmmaking.

Helmed by director Vivek Anchalia, celebrated for titles like Tikdam and Rajma Chawal, the film has already made waves with a visually arresting trailer. Backed by Amazing Indian Stories (AIS), a trailblazing AI content studio, Naisha brings to life a poignant love story between its AI-generated protagonists, Naisha Bose and Zain Kapoor.

Set across the scenic landscapes of Kolkata, Paris, and Switzerland, the film delves into themes of love, longing, and self-exploration. It speaks directly to a generation navigating identity and choice in an interconnected world. By leveraging artificial intelligence in everything from post-production to visual storytelling, Naisha not only blurs the lines between human creativity and machine precision but it boldly asserts that AI is no longer just a tool but an active co-creator in the future of Indian filmmaking.

Leaping Ahead: Indian Filmmakers Skip the AI “Baby Steps”

While Hollywood still largely uses AI for polishing scripts, ageing characters, or creating background imagery, Indian filmmakers are skipping the incremental steps. They’re diving headfirst into AI-powered storytelling, building entire scenes, shot plans, and visual atmospheres using platforms like Midjourney, Luma AI, Runway, and ElevenLabs.

One of the most talked-about upcoming projects is Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, which reportedly leans heavily on AI and VFX to craft grand mythical landscapes and larger-than-life battle sequences. As filmmakers strive to bring gods, demons, and celestial realms to the screen, AI is proving to be a powerful creative tool, enabling the achievement of the kind of scale and visual richness once thought impossible.

Kalki 2898 AD: Mythology Meets Futuristic AI Vision

Kalki 2898 AD, an Indian-Telugu-language sci-fi epic directed by Nag Ashwin, offers a bold fusion of Hindu mythology and dystopian futurism. Set in a distant future where the last remnants of humanity survive in the city of Kasi, now ruled by a god-like figure named Supreme Yaskin, the film centres around the ancient prophecy of Kalki, the final avatar of Vishnu, destined to rise and restore balance in a world consumed by darkness.

What makes Kalki 2898 AD particularly groundbreaking is its ambitious use of artificial intelligence. From generating hyper-detailed futuristic environments to simulating vast digital crowds and digitally de-ageing veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, the production leverages AI to create a cinematic experience unlike anything Indian cinema has attempted before. These advanced tools aren’t just elevating the film’s visual scale; they’re redefining what Indian science fiction can look and feel like on the global stage.

Raanjhanaa’s AI-Generated Alternate Ending A beloved 2013 Bollywood film makes a surprising comeback in theatres, but not without controversy. The Hindi-language romantic drama Raanjhanaa has returned to cinemas in Tamil Nadu under its dubbed title Ambikapathy, now featuring a radically different, AI-generated “happy” ending. The twist? Neither the film’s lead actors nor its director, Aanand L Rai, were reportedly informed about the changes. According to the Press Trust of India, the climax has been entirely reimagined using artificial intelligence tools; a move that has raised eyebrows in the industry. The re-release has reignited conversations around AI’s growing role in entertainment, and how far is too far when it comes to rewriting what’s already been written.

CTRL: A Cautionary Tale of AI Dependency

The Hindi-language techno-thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, CTRL, dives deep into the dark side of digital dependency. The film follows the rise of an AI assistant app that slowly infiltrates the lives of its users, blurring the lines between convenience and control. As the story unfolds, it addresses pressing themes such as digital erasure, data surveillance, emotional manipulation, and the illusion of privacy in a hyper-connected world. CTRL doesn’t just entertain, it prompts viewers to question how much power we’re handing over to technology, and whether we’re truly in control anymore.

Lal Salaam: Reviving Voices Through AI in Music

Lal Salaam isn’t just a Tamil sports drama; it marks a daring intersection of cinema and cutting-edge technology. Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and featuring Rajinikanth in a compelling cameo, the film stands out not just for its story but for how it reshaped sound.

Composer A.R. Rahman sparked both awe and debate by using AI to recreate the voices of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for a song in the film. The decision stirred nostalgia among fans, but also raised vital ethical concerns about consent and digital resurrection in music.

With this bold move, Lal Salaam adds fuel to the growing conversation around AI’s place in Indian cinema. Is it innovation, or is it intrusion?

The Legend of Hanuman: Animation And Technology In Harmony

This reminds me of one of my favourite shows, The Legend of Hanuman, which beautifully blends mythology, emotion, and cutting-edge animation. If you haven’t watched it yet, I highly recommend it. It’s a shining example of how technology and storytelling can come together to honour our epics in a fresh, compelling way.

Weapon: AI-Powered Flashbacks On A Budget

Artificial Intelligence is no longer just a buzzword in Indian cinema; it’s fast becoming a creative partner. Across languages and regions, filmmakers are tapping into AI not just to speed up production or cut costs, but to unlock new storytelling potential, challenge visual limitations, and break through traditional hierarchies dominated by studios and stars.

In Tamil director Guhan Senniappan’s superhero film Weapon, AI was used to craft a vivid 2.5-minute animated flashback featuring a younger version of veteran actor Sathyaraj. This kind of visual experimentation, powered by technology, would’ve been unthinkable on a modest budget just a few years ago.

Ghost: Multilingual Performances Via Voice Cloning

Director M.G. Srinivas took AI in a new direction with his Kannada thriller Ghost, where voice cloning enabled actor Shiva Rajkumar’s dialogues to be dubbed seamlessly into three different languages. Initially mistaken as a display of Rajkumar’s multilingual skill, the tech reveal only deepened audience appreciation.

Vettaiyan: Audience Backlash And The Quest For Authenticity

Yet, not every AI leap has been smooth. When the trailer for the Tamil film, directed by TJ Gnanavel Vettaiyan, debuted with a voice artist replacing Amitabh Bachchan, fans pushed back. The backlash led to a revised version, this time featuring Bachchan’s digitally recreated voice, and the emotional response was instant. It proved that while AI can mimic sound, its real power lies in enhancing authenticity when used wisely.

Pakistan’s Film Industry at an AI Crossroads:

Embracing Innovation or Missing the Artificial Intelligence Wave

As artificial intelligence steadily infiltrates global filmmaking, from scriptwriting to post-production, it’s clear that South Asian cinema stands at a pivotal crossroads. While countries like India are actively experimenting with AI in everything from VFX to voice modulation, Pakistan’s film industry remains noticeably behind. A compelling new study reveals that despite the enthusiasm brewing in creative circles, Pakistani filmmakers have yet to produce a single film that leverages AI technology.

Interviews with five acclaimed directors point to a complex web of roadblocks: scarce funding, inadequate technical infrastructure, limited awareness, and a deep concern over the ethical and cultural implications of such integration. Many of these creatives admitted that they simply don’t know where to begin. AI is still a distant concept, more science fiction than reality, in their everyday workflows.

Yet, the challenges go beyond logistics. The study underscores the growing discomfort with the philosophical and moral dilemmas AI brings to the table. Should we digitally revive iconic stars who’ve passed on? Could algorithms ever replace the intuitive sensitivity of a screenwriter or the emotive nuance of a human actor? These questions loom large, especially in a region where cinema is steeped in sentiment, tradition, and personal resonance.

Ultimately, the potential of AI in South Asian film is immense, but so is the need for thoughtful implementation. Without state-supported training programs, collaborative initiatives, and ethical frameworks, Pakistan risks missing out on a transformative creative shift already sweeping across borders.

AI is no longer a futuristic buzzword; it’s already here, silently reshaping the tools, techniques, and textures of cinematic storytelling. What remains to be seen is whether Pakistan’s storytellers will harness it as a tool of evolution or resist it in defence of artistic purity. Either way, the reel is rolling, and the industry’s next act may well be written in code.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.imdb.com

Suggested Reading:

From Content Creation To Healthcare, Here Are The AI Platforms Revolutionizing South Asia Industries

South Asian Horror Makes A Comeback: Films & Shows To Watch!