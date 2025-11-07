SatRang Theatre Brings India’s Acclaimed Play ‘Siachen’ To Canada Nov 15-16
Entertainment Nov 07, 2025
SatRang Theatre presents Siachen, Aditya Rawal’s acclaimed Indian play about survival, sacrifice, and hope — making its Canadian debut Nov 15–16 in Brampton.
When words like “conflict” and “border” dominate the headlines, it’s easy to forget the human stories buried beneath. But Siachen, a powerful theatrical production by SatRang Theatre (South Asian Theatre Rangmanch) under Laalbutton, brings those stories vividly to life – set against one of the harshest battlefields on Earth.
Written by Aditya Rawal, translated by Raghav Dutt, and directed by Vivek Sharma, Siachen explores the endurance, fear, and fragile hope of soldiers stationed in the deadly heights of the Siachen Glacier. The play’s Canadian premiere marks a major milestone for South Asian theatre in Canada, making its international debut at Brampton’s Cyril Clark Theatre this November 15 and 16, 2025, at 4 PM.
Venue: Cyril Clark Theatre, Brampton
Dates: November 15 & 16, 2025
Time: 4 PM
About the Play
A fictional tale about survival and hope, Siachen also raises poignant questions about the necessity—and the human cost—of conflict. Originally penned in English by Aditya Rawal, son of acclaimed actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat, the play was translated into Hindi by Raghav Dutt and first staged in India under the direction of theatre icon Makrand Deshpande at Prithvi Theatre, Mumbai.
Now, for the first time outside India, Siachen finds new resonance through SatRang Theatre’s Canadian adaptation – an interpretation that maintains the story’s emotional integrity while reimagining its energy for an international audience.
“Siachen isn’t just a story about soldiers,” says Sabina Singh, Founder of SatRang Theatre. “It’s about what it means to be human in the most inhuman of conditions – how hope survives where logic shouldn’t.”
Buy Tickets Here
About the Writer — Aditya Rawal
Aditya Rawal, a playwright and actor trained in dramatic writing at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, represents a new generation of Indian storytellers blending performance with strong narrative craft. His film Faraaz (directed by Hansal Mehta) earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut in 2024, and his plays have been staged at Prithvi Theatre and across India.
About the Director — Vivek Sharma
With over 15 years of experience in theatre and film, Vivek Sharma, Co-Founder of SatRang Theatre, brings both depth and authenticity to his direction. Audiences may recognize him from major films including Animal (T-Series) starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, and The Wedding Guest directed by Michael Winterbottom alongside Dev Patel and Radhika Apte.
Sharma has also contributed to the industry as a casting associate on Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and the biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, adding layers of creative and technical expertise to his theatrical vision.
About the Founder — Sabina Singh
A passionate theatre artist and cultural visionary, Sabina Singh immigrated to Canada in 2018 and built SatRang Theatre from the ground up. Her mission: to create a dedicated stage for South Asian voices, languages, and stories in Canada’s performing arts landscape.
“Every story we tell at SatRang is a bridge—between heritage and modernity, between immigrant experience and artistic identity,” says Singh. “Siachen reflects that balance perfectly.”
About SatRang Theatre / Laalbutton
SatRang Theatre (South Asian Theatre Rangmanch), founded by Sabina Singh and Vivek Sharma under Laalbutton, a creative collective by Sandeep Chahal, is dedicated to showcasing South Asian theatrical excellence in Canada. Through original and culturally rooted narratives, the group continues to cultivate a platform where South Asian artists can be seen, heard, and celebrated in their truest form.
www.laalbutton.com
[email protected] | ☎️ +1-647-891-1700
Instagram: @satrangtheatre | @sabinasinghbhardwaj
Show Details
Venue: Cyril Clark Theatre, Brampton
Dates: November 15 & 16, 2025
Time: 4 PM
Presented by: SatRang Theatre (South Asian Theatre Rangmanch), under Laalbutton
Written by: Aditya Rawal | Translated by: Raghav Dutt | Directed by: Vivek Sharma | Art Direction: Karan Sheth | Produced by: Sabina Singh
Credit:
www.laalbutton.com/
