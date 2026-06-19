THE FUTURE OF SOUTH ASIAN FASHION: 5 Emerging Brands You Need On Your Radar
Fashion Jun 19, 2026
South Asian fashion is having a major moment as a new generation of emerging brands is redefining it by blending culture, craftsmanship, and modern design in fresh and innovative ways. Brands like Kissa-goi, Abacaxi, Papa Don’t Preach, NorBlack NorWhite, and Cord are helping shape the future of South Asian fashion with intentional design, thoughtful storytelling, and contemporary interpretations of traditional influences.
South Asian fashion is far more than traditional attire. Today, a new wave of designers is actively redefining South Asian fashion by blending culture, craftsmanship, and contemporary design in ways that feel both celebratory and forward-thinking. From sustainable, made-to-order labels to handwoven textiles reinvented for everyday wear to bold and imaginative silhouettes that challenge stereotypical ideas of South Asian style, these designers and brands are changing what modern South Asian fashion can look like. Among them are Kissa-goi, Abacaxi, Papa Don’t Preach, NorBlack NorWhite, and Cord. Each of these designers brings a distinct perspective and aesthetic, but together they represent a broader movement toward intentional design, cultural storytelling, and a fresh vision for the future of South Asian fashion.
Kissa-goi
Abacaxi
Papa Don’t Preach
Papa Don’t Preach lives up to its name and is truly creating to the beat of its own drum. For example, Papa Don’t Preach made “…a conscious decision to drop the “women’s” wear and size labels from their brand identity, [and] became recognized for its ‘creative rebellion’ by those who thought that being free to be 100% yourself was anarchic.” The brand believes that “the freedom that fashion grants you can be used to empower, express without fear, and dissolve boundaries.” Their designs are edgy, combining traditional looks with more modern colours, details, and silhouettes. I’m not sure they have a piece that I’ll take issue with!
NorBlack NorWhite
Cord
Devika Goberdhan | Fashion Editor
Author
Devika (@goberdhan.devika) is an MA graduate who specialized in Political Science at York University. Her passion and research throughout her graduate studies pushed her to learn about and unpack hot button issues. Thus, since starting at ANOKHI in 2016, she has written extensively about many challe...
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