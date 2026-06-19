THE FUTURE OF SOUTH ASIAN FASHION: 5 Emerging Brands You Need On Your Radar

South Asian fashion is having a major moment as a new generation of emerging brands is redefining it by blending culture, craftsmanship, and modern design in fresh and innovative ways. Brands like Kissa-goi, Abacaxi, Papa Don’t Preach, NorBlack NorWhite, and Cord are helping shape the future of South Asian fashion with intentional design, thoughtful storytelling, and contemporary interpretations of traditional influences.

South Asian fashion is far more than traditional attire. Today, a new wave of designers is actively redefining South Asian fashion by blending culture, craftsmanship, and contemporary design in ways that feel both celebratory and forward-thinking. From sustainable, made-to-order labels to handwoven textiles reinvented for everyday wear to bold and imaginative silhouettes that challenge stereotypical ideas of South Asian style, these designers and brands are changing what modern South Asian fashion can look like. Among them are Kissa-goi, Abacaxi, Papa Don’t Preach, NorBlack NorWhite, and Cord. Each of these designers brings a distinct perspective and aesthetic, but together they represent a broader movement toward intentional design, cultural storytelling, and a fresh vision for the future of South Asian fashion.

Kissa-goi

Kissa-goi is a contemporary South Asian fashion label known for its thoughtful storytelling. In fact, the name “Kissa-goi literally translates to story-telling and aims to weave stories in the products we create. Bedtime stories, stories of the many myths and of the many more living. Of people missed and loved.” I love that the brand is conscious about its environment and how simple, yet versatile the collections are. In addition, Kissa-goi “…is a modern-gender neutral, inclusive brand focusing on hand-crafted pieces.” You cannot go wrong with this brand!

Abacaxi

Abacaxi is a New York–based fashion brand that was founded by South Asian-American designer Sheena Sood. Sood’s designs are known for its use of loud “colours, handcrafted techniques, and an innovative play on traditional silhouettes.” I really love how fun the designs are, but they’re also easy to wear, playful, and can easily be dressed up or down.

Papa Don’t Preach

Papa Don’t Preach lives up to its name and is truly creating to the beat of its own drum. For example, Papa Don’t Preach made “…a conscious decision to drop the “women’s” wear and size labels from their brand identity, [and] became recognized for its ‘creative rebellion’ by those who thought that being free to be 100% yourself was anarchic.” The brand believes that “the freedom that fashion grants you can be used to empower, express without fear, and dissolve boundaries.” Their designs are edgy, combining traditional looks with more modern colours, details, and silhouettes. I’m not sure they have a piece that I’ll take issue with!

NorBlack NorWhite

NorBlack NorWhite is an Indian fashion brand that is well-known for its modern use of traditional textiles and techniques. In fact, the designers behind NorBlack NorWhite, Amrit and Mriga explained that they made an effort to educate themselves, “…about old-school textiles; so we can respect them as we reinterpret things into fresh formats and what we wear on the streets every day. To respect the past is to respect the process and the people who carry it forward.” I really love their mix of block printing, streetwear, bold colours, and the fact that everything screams comfort! You can definitely see the intertwining of culture and modernity in this brand’s unique pieces, and it’s truly lovely!

Cord

Cord is an Indian fashion brand that’s known for its timeless designs. Cord’s designs, founded by Neha Singh and Pranav Guglani, incorporate “…stories, colours, details, and the art of craft, drawing inspiration often from the past and whimsical touches.” I just love that Cord’s designs have struck an impeccable balance by breathing fresh life into “…vintage” pieces. You cannot go wrong with this brand!