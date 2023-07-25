Manish Malhotra Heralds In The Era Of The Bold Bride With His Latest Couture Collection
Fashion Jul 25, 2023
Manish Malhotra held his Couture 2023/24 Collection in Mumbai and it was as expected, a star-studded affair. Malhotra presented an exquisite collection of his latest couture bridal looks. His entire storyboard symbolized the dawning of a new bolder era for the Malhotra Bride. Breaking tradition without leaving it behind, focusing on artisanal heritage, and of course, having fun doing it all. His Bridal Couture Collection is a mesmerizing display of silhouettes, cuts, and textiles all focused on the celebration of love. Check out our favourite looks right here!
Structured Style
When you have two classic colours to play with why not give each one their time in the spotlight. This classic pantsuit with beaded detail, evidenced in the veil and blazer gives off an incredible stylish presence. The voluminous pleated silk trousers completes the look perfectly.
The black version boasts a stunning embroidered detail on the tuxedo-style blazer, organza veil, a kurta-esque a-line cut which drapes over straight leg pants. Whether it’s midnight in Mumbai or a late night in New York, this after dark vibe is everything.
A Voluminous Love Affair
The incredible layering being presented by Malhotra in these two gowns are a testament to his incredible artistry that he is known for. This aqua marine two-tiered ruched gown with beaded mesh-like blouse, delicate cuffs boasting organ pleats with a chiffon layering is all sorts of drama.
We love this lehenga which has gorgeous pencil sketch-inspired artwork throughout. The draping across the top and the incredible volume of the skirt harkens back to an era where the fabric was always the focus.
Manish Malhotra has always been pushing the design envelope and this specific design showcases his impeccable tailoring that a couturier of his stature would possess. The uber-cropped top with pearl detail, coupled with the sophisticated mermaid skirt brings another level of provocateur that the fearless bride would embrace.
The Celebration Of Heritage Haute
Experimental fusion efforts aside, Manish ensured that his Couture Collection 2023-24 included his mainstay creations. Here you see it all from the cropped blouse with pearl bordering down the sleeves paired with a flared lehenga boasting a muted palette of gorgeous browns and golds allowing his artisanal work to shine through.
The Princely Presence
We also loved the menswear that walked the ramp. Churidar pants, layers, and cut-out fabrics. A vibe.
This stunning ensemble is something that we rarely see in the current fashionable space: VOLUME for men! We love the cut-out fabrics and the incredible layering and volume we see here in the kurta, bottoms and the shawl. The pearl neckpiece is a Mughal moment.
The rose gold/copper appliques in this ensemble is something we rarely see when it comes to traditional menswear. Simply stunning.
The Showstopper!
Of course the headline-grabbing moment for this show was the showstopper. Promoting their latest Karan Johar film Rocky Aur Rani Ek Prem Kii Kahani Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh brought the house down with their coordinating traditional looks that boasted a black and silver embroidered work for Alia and an stunning white embroidered kurta set for Ranveer.
Manish with his muses.
We salute Manish Malhotra’s bold bride and look forward to incorporating these stellar stylish moments into our own fashion moments this wedding season!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
