Nora Fatehi Gives Barbiecore A Street Vibe
Fashion Jul 24, 2023
Nora Fatehi has always been fearless in fashion. And with the whole world awash in Barbie pink (thanks to the film’s legit incredible $155 million dollar USD opening), Norah took it to the next level by giving it a super chic street vibe. She gives off a fantastic urban element buoyed by an incredible accessory (hello gold chain!) and the hottest trend right now, the over-the-knee boots, Nora is READY. Check out the full fashion breakdown right here!
Loubouton over-the-knee stiletto boots? Check. Crop top? Check. Heavy on the gold layering? Double check. Norah definitely brought back the 90s hip hop,street vibe with her iteration of the Barbiecore trend.
Let’s take a moment to pause and appreciate the incredible oversized linked necklace layered with gorgeous linked pendent necklace which is part of the Pipa Bella x Rhea Kapoor special collab.
Gold is the theme with her drop waist pendant chain belt, with gold cuffs, rings and earrings by Misho Designs. And last but not least let’s not forget her crop top and body hugging ensemble part of their Second Skin Guerilla crop tops and bottoms by Huemn boasting a free form of artistry with splashes of pink, added graffiti-inspired motifs, and of course a whole heap of style!
From head-to-toe, Norah has definitely caught our eye with her whole vibe here. It gives us such fabulous Barbie mixed with the nostalgia of the 90s hip hop scene.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
