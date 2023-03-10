Priyanka & Deepika Rock Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is upon us and this year there has been more of a Bollywood presence than before. Thanks to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone, we can’t get over how they took their fashion game to the next level in The City Of Lights. Check out their looks!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was a vision in pink as she and her husband Nick Jonas attended Valentino. With her being the global brand ambassador for Bulgari, she definitely made sure to don some exquisite pieces as well.

Deepika Padukone who is the global ambassador for Louis Vuitton did her duty in the most fashionable way. Going all goth in head-to-toe in LV while attending the Louis Vuitton show in Paris.

We just love how these crossover queens have become Parisian fashion icons in their own right!

