Katrina Kaif Sizzles In The Hot Sequins Trend

We love when celebs are ready to embrace the latest trends. And that’s why we are super obsessed with Katrina Kaif‘s shimmering body-con dress at the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards.

The actress opted for a strappy shimmering gold kaleidoscope detailing body-hugging gown. She bagged the Beauty Entrepreneur Of The Year award looking like a million bucks.

The evening wear gown by Rosario is definitely a trend that’s not going away anytime soon. Gold and sequins are very much on-point this season.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com