Bhumi Pednekar’s Sari Is Art In Motion

Bhumi Pednekar came to slay. No doubt. The Bollywood star’s Insta post of her wearing what can be seen as an Issey Miyake inspired pleated sari with the most sculpted blouse we have ever seen. With the holidays approaching with slew of winter weddings and of course New Year’s we can’t help but stop and appreciate this incredible ensemble. Check out all the details here.

Bhumi loves statement pieces and her latest look turned heads as she turned up the heat in a Benarasi silk ensemble.

She wore a deep blue saree paired with a jaw-dropping bralette blouse and oxidised jewellery. The statement choker, and multiple chunky bangles completed her look.

This sis definitely a holiday season look and we can’t wait to see what she sports next!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com