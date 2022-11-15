Celeb Style Alert: Kriti Sanon Is An ’80s Moment In This Sari

When to comes to the sari, there is a timeless element to it that can’t be denied. Even if the sari boasts a modernity vibe through it’s unique print detail. That sense of edge is what we are obsessing over with Kriti Sanon’s latest look. This award-winning actress is fully giving off that iconic ’80s multicolour vibe and that’s why we needed to focus in on her celeb style right now!

We love the playful mosaic of colours reminiscent of the ’80s vibe where every colour had a place in every ensemble.

The white fabric adds a dash of freshness to the overall look.

The bustier-styled blouse is next level style right here!

We love when vintage-inspired looks holds a modernity which makes it timeless!

