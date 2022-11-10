Celeb Style Alert: Ananya Panday’s Regal Lehenga Vibe

The holiday season has officially started and when we are looking to Bollywood for style inspo can never go wrong! Case in point, Ananya Panday. She looks simply regal in her soft green lehenga and her fabulous jewelry and we can’t get enough of her entire vibe! Check it out!

Ananya Pandey brought the oomph factor in her Diwali look as she lit up in a pastel green lehenga and matched the festive mood.

The bralette was embellished in silver resham threadwork paired with a long flowy skirt featuring heavy sequin details in silver.



She accessorized her look with oxidized silver jewellery that completed her Diwali mood.

We love this whole mood and think this would make for a fantastic ensemble at a holiday wedding and pretty much all the celebrations this season!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com