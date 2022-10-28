Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA) Celebrated Canada’s Iconic Style Leaders

Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA) brought together the fashion industry’s top artists, influencers, and business leaders from across the country and around the world to commemorate the 2022 winners and honourees at its eighth annual awards gala in Toronto. Guests were excited to once again celebrate in person following last year’s virtual edition. And guess what? We were there! Check out all the highlights right here of Canada’s Oscars of fashion and style!

The main ball room at The Fairmont Hotel was packed with the most beautiful and fashionable people from across Canada. It was to celebrate the best of the best from the world of photography, fashion, modelling and influencing.

The Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA) headed by President Vicky Milner is an annual awards gala and we were thrilled to be in attendance.

The evening started out with a red carpet and a photo gallery hosted by George Pimentel. Followed by an decadent dinner where the awards were handed out.

Hosted by model Grace Mahary and French-Canadian actress Karine Vanasse the 8th annual event handed out a total of 17 awards to various creatives across the country.

“I am so proud that CAFA was able to create a celebratory moment to bring the Canadian fashion community together again,” said Vicky Milner, CAFA President. “The Gala Awards allow us to inspire one another and spotlight our incredible nominees, honourees, and Canadian fashion champions.”

Brooke Wall, founder and CEO of The Wall Group, was presented with the 2022 Vanguard Award for her contributions as a trailblazer in championing and elevating creative talent across the industry. Her innovative approach has not only empowered creatives but also fostered a space for emerging talent to thrive with the help of The Wall Group’s expertise and the targeted support for those who are historically underrepresented. In addition to celebrating her Canadian roots, CAFA honoured Wall’s ground-breaking contributions to the industry and her persistent commitment to the development of creatives.

“Bassel, Firas and I are happy to be in Toronto to accept this award on behalf of our entire team. We’ve enjoyed the opportunity to reconnect with members of the Canadian fashion industry and the talent CAFA has brought together. Thank you to Vicky Milner and the CAFA team for continuing to celebrate the exceptional creative community in Canada,” said Rami Atallah, Co-founder & CEO of SSENSE.

George Sully recognized the importance of this event and the recognition of his works, “It’s not just about inviting us to the table. It’s acknowledging the fact that we helped build the legs on which it stands.

When Sage Paul came to the stage she noted the importance of this award when it comes to the recognition of the Indigenous communities historical contribution to the fashion world. “The introduction of this award presents fashion as a medium, language and tool to instigate and propel necessary change. Everyone undeniably is a part of fashion, and that is an opportunity to bring people together, connecting us to diverse ways of knowing and doing. We each are responsible for ensuring that stays true,” said Sage Paul. “This can only happen by working together and investing in each other and community-focused platforms like Indigenous Fashion Arts or the Black Designers of Canada Index. I am deeply humbled to have been bestowed the inaugural Changemaker Award and am very motivated by it – mahsi cho (thank you) to everyone at CAFA.”

Other Award Winners Include:

The Sustainably Award

Kelly Drennan from Fashion Takes Action

The Award For Emerging Talent, Fashion

Kathryn Bowen

The Award For Emerging Talent, Accessories

Maguire

Accessory Designer Of The Year Award

Melanie Auld

Stylist Of The Year Award

Nariman Janghorban

Fashion Innovation Award

Kathleen Chan from Calico

The Digital Fashion Creator Award

Myles Sexton

The Outwear Brand Of The Year Award

Sentaler

Fashion Impact Award

Izzy Camilleri

The Fresh Face Of The Year Award

Willow Allen

The Model Of The Year Award

Awar Odhiang

The Hair Artist Of The Year Award

Janet Jackson

The Makeup Artist Of The Year Award

Viktor Peters

The Fashion Design Student Award

Kevin Quang Thai Nguyen

The Imagemaker Of The Year Award

Photographer Justin Yu

The Menswear Designer Of The Year Award

Mr. Sunday

The Womenswear Designer Of The Year Award

Lecavalier

The Changemaker Of The Year Award (2 winners)

George Sully founder of Black Designers of Canada Index

Sage Paul, founder of Indigenous Fashion Arts

The Canadian International Designer Of The Year

Jennifer Zuccarini, founder and CEO of Fleur du Mal

The Outstanding Achievement Award (2 winners)

Rami Atallah, Firas Atallah and Bassel Atallah, co-founders of SSENSE

Matthew Williams, Creative Director of Givenchy and Founder of 1017 ALYX 9S

The Bay Fashion Fund

Emefa Kuadey, founder of ISRAELLA KOBLA

The gala flowed into a groovy after party where people mixed and mingled to celebrate the idea of coming together after a couple of years! The energy was palpable, the evening was inspirational and we can’t wait for next year!

*special thanks to Klaudia Capalbo President and Co-Founder of the Women Empowerment Awards for hosting us!

Main Image Photo Credit: George Pimentel