The 47th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival is back and in full fashionable force. And we are just as excited to bring to you our favourite fashion looks that lit up the red carpet. Check out all the stylish stars right here!

Jennifer Lawrence At Causeway Premiere

She was the picture casual of elegance in a sheer Dior gown.

Taylor Swift and Sadie Sink

Taylor showed up in a gold spangled Louis Vuitton gown at the premiere of All Too Well: The Short Film,

Gabrielle Union at The Inspection Premiere

Gabrielle brought big star wattage in Vivienne Westwood black gown with a thigh-high slit.

Kate Hudson at Glass Onion Premiere

Kate wore a figure-hugging scarlet Carolina Herrera red gown with a huge flower detail on the shoulder.

Harry Styles at My Policeman Premiere

He wore a glorious green Gucci suit for the premiere of the queer love story My Policeman.

Jemima Khan at What’s Love Got to Do With It premiere

Jemima who wrote the screenplay looks so dapper in pocket dotted blousant with deep teal vest and pants. Definitely marking the jacket-less vest look as the hottest trend of the season.

The #TIFF22 red carpet style was definitely worth the wait!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/TIFF_net; www.tribune.com