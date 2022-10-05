Our Fave Looks From The Amazing 19th Annual Cashmere Collection
Fashion Oct 05, 2022
As always the 19th Annual Cashmere Collection brought forth some creative couturiers on the runway. This year’s runway show themed Celestial Awakening: A Celebration of Strength, Hope, and Compassion set the stage for jaw-dropping gowns designed by 12 Canadian designers (including Bangalore-born designer Shaun Mascarenhas (Demascare) and Pakistani designer Humaima Baloch (Doch), who were tasked to use Cashmere UltraLuxe Bathroom Tissue. Hosted by globally renowned fashion guru, Jay Manuel this annual fundraiser gala for Breast Cancer Research certainly didn’t disappoint (it never does, actually).
At the beginning of every October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month there’s an extra special fashion event that takes place in Toronto. That event is the 19th Annual Cashmere Collection which returned to a packed house. Hosted by international fashion personality, Scarborough, Ontario’s very own Jay Manuel (America’s Next Top Model, Canada’s Next Top Model and E! Network), the evening was the perfect way to kick off such an important awareness month.
The runway presentation featured 12 designers from all across Canada who were tasked to create an extra special gown made entirely of soft and luxurious NEW and improved Cashmere UltraLuxe Bathroom Tissue. Proudly made in Canada, Cashmere is Canada’s best selling Bathroom Tissue brand.
The gala provided a visual presentation while also launching the official month-long voting where Canadians can vote for their favourite design through Vote Couture for the Cure with Cashmere pledging to donate $1 (to a maximum of $15,000 CAD to the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF) in the winning designer’s name.
“Canada has an amazing wealth of fashion talent, and seeing these creative visionaries bring their show-stopping designs to life as a collection on the runway is truly an epic spectacle,” says a proud Jay Manuel, who is curating the collection for the first time.
From the East Coast to the West Coast here are the designers who participated in this amazing event including the incredible in studio photography by award-winning photographer Justin Wu who has worked with Vogue, Elle and GQ.
Kelsey Erin – Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia
Cheliel – Montreal, Quebec
Tristan Réhel – Montreal, Quebec
Kaela Kay – Brampton, Ontario
Demascare – Toronto, Ontario
Kyle Gervacy – Toronto, Ontario
L’Uomo Strano – Toronto, Ontario
Mimiela – Toronto, Ontario
Doch – Ajax, Ontario
Madaleine Nelson – Gores Landing, Ontario
Afflatus Hijab – Edmonton, Alberta
Sam Stringer – Osoyoos, British Columbia
Throughout October, twenty-five cents from the sale of every limited-edition pink package of Cashmere Ultraluxe Bathroom Tissue goes directly towards breast cancer efforts, up to a maximum of $65,000 CAD.
The 19th Annual Cashmere Collection was a full-blown success and we can’t wait to see who ends up winning the grand prize! Don’t forget to vote here!
Main Image Photo Credit: Cashmere Collection
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
