Celeb Style Alert: Khushi Kapoor Leaves Us Speechless In Her Daring LBD

We love when celebs show off their style. This time we are mesmerized by Khushi Kapoor’s cutout LBD that only the fearless can flaunt. Check it out here!

Janhvi’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor stunned in a bold black cutout evening wear dress and we have no words.

She wore a two-piece black dress from Monot, a label known for their quintessential structural lines and crisscross patterns, which is inspired by architecture.

The sultry number is a low-rise midriff-baring LBD piece that’s daring and stunning.

Khushi has been surprising us with her ensemble and we can’t wait to see more from her.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com/khusio5k