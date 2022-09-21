Our 5 Fave Looks From holiCHIC by Megha FW22 From New York Fashion Week
Fashion Sep 21, 2022
Founder and designer Megha Rao along with the creative director Pooja Desai of holiCHIC by Megha, showcased their collection for a second time at New York Fashion Week. Here are our 5 fave looks from the soul-stirring collection inspired by Megha’s late mom Jayshree.
The collection embraces the contemporary interpretation of classic artisanal designs and techniques without compromising on Megha’s mom Jayshree Lathigara’s personal touches of style lovingly referred to as “mom’s closet”. Harkening the generous tradition of South Asian moms passing down values and history, this “Ma” Tribute Collection Fall/Winter 2022 hits all the right endearing notes.
Flourishes of Vintage Metallics
I absolutely love this ensemble. The clean silhouette of the skirt which boasts a classic hammered metal-meets zari-inspired design and keeping the form where as not to be overwhelmed by the graphic beauty. Paired with the crop top that has a one shoulder asymmetrical sleeve add that stroke of edge we all need. Did you notice the stunning detailed asymmetrical ruching across the blouse? I sure did.
Bordering On The Fabulous
This upcycled cocktail dress with vintage influenced fabric and the border detail is truly the epitome of taking a classic and turning it on its beautiful head. The ruffled skirt with the form-fitting bodice cut frock is playful enough. But when you add border to the hem, the game gets elevated.
The Sari Power Suit
Another inspiration from their mother was the dawn of the Power Sari. This takes me back to watching all the woman draped in their saris, strutting in their Kolhapure chappals and getting ready to get on the train for the office. Here what adds modernity to that romantic vibe is the 60s inspired blouse and belt combination. The quarter length sleeve has been lead character in so many Bollywood classics and the chicken fabric-inspired detailing takes it to another level of design. And of course the belt. Masterstroke.
The Other Power Suit
Megha and Pooja also showcased a piece from their holiMEN collection featuring this crisp white patiala style pants and a sharply shaped blazer. The same minimal design work is also featured in the three piece womenswear ensemble where a sari-inspired blouse, a blazer with gorgeous paisley tapestry lined cuffs which is then repeated on the panchas of the pants. This is without a doubt an incredibly chic vibe.
The Showstopper
A collection isn’t complete without a show stopper celebrating the illustrious fashion history we have with textiles through the traditional ensemble. The sequins which are sewn on creating an intricate design throughout the blouse and the skirt is mesmerizing. The ombre style colour pattern with the silver slowly dissolving into gold is luxurious. What a moment. What a look.
Check out runway vids on their Instagram page @holichicbymegha
Main Image Photo Credit: www.holiCHICbymegha
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
TIFF 2022: Our Fave Fashion Looks From The Red Carpet
-
Celeb Style Alert: Khushi Kapoor Leaves Us Speechless In Her Daring LBD
-
Celeb Style Alert: Our Fave Fashion Looks From The Filmfare Awards 2022
-
5 Pakistani Fashion Designers You Need To Add To Your Collection
-
Celeb Style Alert: Madhuri Is A Modern Maharani Vibe With Her Stunning Lehenga
-
Celeb Style Alert: Malaika Arora Flaunts Her Form In Ravishing Teal Gown
-
Celebrity Style Alert: "Never Have I Ever" Seen Maitreyi & Mindy Look So Fab!
-
Celeb Style Alert: Vaani Kapoor Shows Us The Right Way To Wear Silk Brocade
-
Celebrity Style Alert: Jacqueline Fernandez Is A Blooming Beauty In Floral Sari
-
Celebrity Style Alert: Sonakshi Sinha Slays In Black & White Stencils
-
Celeb Style Alert: You Must Zoom In To See The Details Of Ananya Panday's Fab Floral Lehenga
-
Our 8 Fave Looks By Rahul Mishra At Paris Couture Fashion Week
-
Celeb Style Alert: Simone Ashley Stuns In The Sexiest LBD You'll Ever See
-
Celeb Style Alert: Alia Bhatt Is Pretty In Pink With Super Cute Petal Dress
-
Kareena & Karisma Are Having A Major “Sex & The City” Moment In London
-
Our Style Breakdown On All The Gorgeous Costumes In “Mr. Malcolm’s List”
-
Celeb Style Alert: Best Actress Kriti Sanon Shines In This Gorgeous Red Duster Jacket Ensemble
-
Day 2 Highlights: 'Lifestyle Toronto' Showcasing Pakistani Fashion Designers Ends With A Show-Stopping Finale
-
Day 1 Highlights: 'Lifestyle Toronto' Lit Up The Runway With The Hottest Pakistani Fashion Designers In Exclusive 2-Day Event
-
Celeb Style Alert: Janhvi Kapoor Simply Stuns In Spring Sari
-
Celebrity Style Alert: Kiara Advani Brings Fresh Summer Vibes In Her Lehenga
-
Celebrity Style Alert: Tara Sutaria Rocks The Bralette Blazer Combo
-
Celeb Style Alert: The Best Dressed At Festival de Cannes
-
"Lifestyle Toronto" By Riwayat Brings The Hottest Pakistani Fashion Designers For Must-See Exclusive 2-day Runway Event
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2022: 5 South Asian Designers Who Dominated The Hollywood Red Carpet
-
Celebrity Style Alert MET Gala Edition: Simone Ashley & Natasha Poonawalla Were Gilded Goddesses
-
Sarah Ali Khan Strikes A Vintage Vibe With Her Super Cute Swimwear
-
You Must Check Out Our 5 Fave Looks From FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week
-
Sonam Kapoor Adds Boho Flair To Her Baby Bump
-
From Alia To Katrina, Check Out The Latest Bridal Trends From Bollywood
-
Celebrity Style Alert: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is A Classic Screen Goddess In Lace Sari
-
Celebrity Style Alert: Kiara Advani Shines Like A Diamond In Naeem Khan
-
Celebrity Style Alert: Katrina Kaif Gives Us Electric Beach Vibes
-
Celeb Style Alert: Our Fave Red Carpet Looks From Simone Ashley Of Bridgerton
-
Celeb Style Alert: Janhvi Kapoor Sparkles In Jaw-Dropping Glittering Gown
-
Celeb Style Alert: Lupita Nyong’o Looks Simply Regal At Pakistani Wedding
-
Celeb Style Alert: Kiara Advani And Her Purple Reign
-
Celeb Style Alert: Madhuri Dixit-Nene Sizzles In Stunning Black Dress
-
Celeb Style Alert: Alia Bhatt Channels Gangubai In Striking Sari Photo Series
-
Celeb Style Alert: Ananya Panday And Her Daring Denim Look
-
Celeb Style Alert: Deepika Padukone And Her 80s-Inspired Graphic Look
-
Celeb Style Alert: Karisma Kapoor Channels Classic Audrey Hepburn Vibes In Stunning Dress
-
Celeb Style Alert: Alia Bhatt Takes A Fearless Fashion Turn With Her Sunny Lehenga
-
Our 2021 Roundup: We Are Living For These 2022 Resort Looks From Naeem Khan
-
Our 2021 Roundup: 5 Fashion Designers Who Are Shaking Up The Indian Fashion Industry
-
Celeb Style Alert: Sonakshi Sinha And Her Boho Vibe
-
Celeb Style Alert: Katrina Kaif's Stunning Shaadi Styles
-
Celeb Style Alert: 5 Days Of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Sophisticated Style During Her Matrix Press Tour
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 9 Stylish Gifts For The Fashion Lover
-
Celeb Style Alert: Bipasha Basu Glows In Hot Neon Looks
-
Celeb Style Alert: Shraddha Kapoor Exudes Majestic Elegance In Her Looks
-
Celeb Style Alert: Katrina Kaif Embraces Rustic Fall Colours In 2 Stunning Looks
-
Ananya Panday Plays With Prints With 2 Icon-ic Looks
-
Our Favourite Looks From Mani Jassal’s Latest Collection "Unleashed"
-
Celeb Style Alert: Vidya Balan Strikes A Classic Note With Her Sari Style
-
TIFF 2021: Our Favourite Fashion Looks From The Red Carpet
-
Celeb Style Alert: Sunny Leone's Beach Vacay Vibes
-
Celeb Style Alert: Konkona Sensharma Shows Her Versatility With Classic & Avant Garde Looks
-
Celeb Style Alert: Khushi Kapoor Exudes Vintage Vibes In This Super Cute Floral Milkmaid Dress
-
Celeb Style Alert: Shanaya Kapoor Glows Like The Sun In This Stunning Lehenga