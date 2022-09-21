Founder and designer Megha Rao along with the creative director Pooja Desai of holiCHIC by Megha, showcased their collection for a second time at New York Fashion Week. Here are our 5 fave looks from the soul-stirring collection inspired by Megha’s late mom Jayshree.

The collection embraces the contemporary interpretation of classic artisanal designs and techniques without compromising on Megha’s mom Jayshree Lathigara’s personal touches of style lovingly referred to as “mom’s closet”. Harkening the generous tradition of South Asian moms passing down values and history, this “Ma” Tribute Collection Fall/Winter 2022 hits all the right endearing notes.

Flourishes of Vintage Metallics

I absolutely love this ensemble. The clean silhouette of the skirt which boasts a classic hammered metal-meets zari-inspired design and keeping the form where as not to be overwhelmed by the graphic beauty. Paired with the crop top that has a one shoulder asymmetrical sleeve add that stroke of edge we all need. Did you notice the stunning detailed asymmetrical ruching across the blouse? I sure did.

Bordering On The Fabulous

This upcycled cocktail dress with vintage influenced fabric and the border detail is truly the epitome of taking a classic and turning it on its beautiful head. The ruffled skirt with the form-fitting bodice cut frock is playful enough. But when you add border to the hem, the game gets elevated.

The Sari Power Suit

Another inspiration from their mother was the dawn of the Power Sari. This takes me back to watching all the woman draped in their saris, strutting in their Kolhapure chappals and getting ready to get on the train for the office. Here what adds modernity to that romantic vibe is the 60s inspired blouse and belt combination. The quarter length sleeve has been lead character in so many Bollywood classics and the chicken fabric-inspired detailing takes it to another level of design. And of course the belt. Masterstroke.

The Other Power Suit

Megha and Pooja also showcased a piece from their holiMEN collection featuring this crisp white patiala style pants and a sharply shaped blazer. The same minimal design work is also featured in the three piece womenswear ensemble where a sari-inspired blouse, a blazer with gorgeous paisley tapestry lined cuffs which is then repeated on the panchas of the pants. This is without a doubt an incredibly chic vibe.

The Showstopper

A collection isn’t complete without a show stopper celebrating the illustrious fashion history we have with textiles through the traditional ensemble. The sequins which are sewn on creating an intricate design throughout the blouse and the skirt is mesmerizing. The ombre style colour pattern with the silver slowly dissolving into gold is luxurious. What a moment. What a look.

Check out runway vids on their Instagram page @holichicbymegha

Main Image Photo Credit: www.holiCHICbymegha