Celebrity Style Alert: “Never Have I Ever” Seen Maitreyi & Mindy Look So Fab!

During the much-buzzed about Season 3 premiere of Never Have I Ever, Mindy Kaling and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan were bringing their respective stylish A-game while doing press for their latest season out now on Netflix. Mindy was head-to-toe in red carpet colour-blocking perfection, while Maitreyi understood the assignment by bringing boho-inspired frill-tastic lavender vibes to the occasion. Check out all the looks right here!

At the official red carpet premiere Mindy Kaling served up a stylish combo of purple, pink and soft white. Wearing Bibhu Mohapatra she stood tall in a stunning ruched sleeves coupled with a ruching detail along the corset and skirt which completed the entire look. She kept the focus on her gown and her amazing skin by not overwhelming it with heavy accessories.

The star of the show Maitreyi Ramakrishnan played with lavender hues in her Zimmerman Inc. gown giving us serious boho vibes during her stop at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. We love how she still kept to her spirit in this fantastic flirty number.

We love to see our fave celebs showcasing their unique styles!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.instagram.com