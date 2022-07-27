Celeb Style Alert: You Must Zoom In To See The Details Of Ananya Panday’s Fab Floral Lehenga

We continue spotting our fave Bollywood stars flaunting their fashion. This time we look to the new face of Bollywood Ananya Panday and her incredible lehenga. Boasting a floral motif, it really looks like an oil painting. Stop and zoom in and check it out!

The young star wore a Karan Torani lehenga for Umang Police Awards 2022. The gorgeous powder blue lehenga was from his ‘Chaap Tilak’ line, which is inspired by the spirited tales of Krishna’s Raasleela.

The strappy blouse is a geometric print and contrasts with the flowery lehenga. It’s a very monsoon themed wedding look.

If you need any wedding inspo this season, take a page from these Bollywood starlets.

