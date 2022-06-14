Celeb Style Alert: Janhvi Kapoor Simply Stuns In Spring Sari

We continue to look to Insta and get inspo from our fave Bollywood stars. This time Janvhi in a gorgeous spring sari had us stop in our tracks. The overall clean presentation bring focus to her gorgeous complexion, her fabulous mane and her stunning sari really brought home the point that sometimes less is definitely more. Check out her full look here!

Recently on Instagram, Janhvi shared photos in a green and white floral saree giving us summer vibes. She kept her look simple but refined with heavy eyeshadow and highlighted cheekbones.

She complemented the saree with a pair of big golden and red jhumkas.

We can’t wait to see more of her looks this season!